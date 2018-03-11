Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
PWC St. Pete Race report

St Pete. PWC: Hargrove wins, Parente escapes huge crash

0 shares
St Pete. PWC: Hargrove wins, Parente escapes huge crash
#07 Squadra Corse Garage Italia Americas Ferrari 488 GT3: Martin Fuentes
#96 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Scott Hargrove #2 CRP Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Daniel Morad
#26 Callaway Competition USA Chevrolet Corvette C7 GT3-R: Daniel Keilwitz, #24 Alegra Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Michael Christensen
#07 Squadra Corse Garage Italia Americas Ferrari 488 GT3: Martin Fuentes
#07 Squadra Corse Garage Italia Americas Ferrari 488 GT3: Martin Fuentes
Get alerts
By: Charles Bradley, Global Editor-in-Chief
11/03/2018 07:48

Scott Hargrove won the second GT race of the Pirelli World Challenge weekend at St Pete, which was ended prematurely when former champion Alvaro Parente suffered a massive crash.

Canadian Hargrove dominated the yellow-packed race, in which frontrunners Toni Vilander and then Spencer Pumpelly crashed out, leading to a restart with 15 minutes to go.

Poleman Hargrove (Porsche 911) led the Callaway Corvette of Daniel Keilwitz, Daniel Morad (Mercedes), Michael Christensen (Porsche), Martin Fuentes (Ferrari 488) and Parente (Bentley Continental), but Hargrove was scruffy through Turn 1, and then Keilwitz attacked him at Turn 6, the leaders almost making contact.

Just as the race settle down again, Parente had a huge shunt at Turn 10 after suffering an apparent brake failure – his Bentley going straight on and launching itself up on top of the tirewall.

Parente got out of the car under his own power, but was clearly winded and he quickly sat down as the medical crew rushed to his assistance. He was able to walk to the ambulance.

Hargrove was the winner, ahead of Keilwitz, Morad, Christensen and Am-class winner Fuentes – who took a double victory for the new MotorGT-backed Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari team.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series PWC
Event St. Pete
Track St. Petersburg Street Course
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the PWC main page