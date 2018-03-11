St Pete. PWC: Hargrove wins, Parente escapes huge crash

Scott Hargrove won the second GT race of the Pirelli World Challenge weekend at St Pete, which was ended prematurely when former champion Alvaro Parente suffered a massive crash.

Canadian Hargrove dominated the yellow-packed race, in which frontrunners Toni Vilander and then Spencer Pumpelly crashed out, leading to a restart with 15 minutes to go.

Poleman Hargrove (Porsche 911) led the Callaway Corvette of Daniel Keilwitz, Daniel Morad (Mercedes), Michael Christensen (Porsche), Martin Fuentes (Ferrari 488) and Parente (Bentley Continental), but Hargrove was scruffy through Turn 1, and then Keilwitz attacked him at Turn 6, the leaders almost making contact.

Just as the race settle down again, Parente had a huge shunt at Turn 10 after suffering an apparent brake failure – his Bentley going straight on and launching itself up on top of the tirewall.

Parente got out of the car under his own power, but was clearly winded and he quickly sat down as the medical crew rushed to his assistance. He was able to walk to the ambulance.

Hargrove was the winner, ahead of Keilwitz, Morad, Christensen and Am-class winner Fuentes – who took a double victory for the new MotorGT-backed Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari team.