St. Pete PWC: Aschenbach’s Camaro takes charge of first GTS race

Despite intense pressure from surprise pole winner Gabriele Piana in the Muehlner Motorsports America Porsche Cayman, Lawson Aschenbach drove his Blackdog Speed Shop Camaro to victory after leading almost from the drop of the green.

Dancing the musclecar through the streets of St. Petersburg following his surprise move on Piana on the opening lap, Aschenbach had the power to keep clear of the nimble Porsche.

He was then absolutely faultless in defense, giving the Italian series debutant no opening in which to retaliate over the remaining 32 laps. The pair passed the checkered flag just half a second apart.

That gave five-class champion Aschenbach his 25th PWC career victory to move to fourth all-time on the Pirelli World Challenge win list, behind only Peter Cunningham, Randy Pobst, and Pierre Kleinubing.

Some 21sec behind but third overall and first in the GTSA division was Drew Staveley in the Ian Lacy Racing Ginetta G55 followed by Jason Bell in M1 GT’s Audi R8 LMS GT4 and James Sofronas in the similar car of GMG Racing.

Taking second in the GTSA class was Mike Hedlund’s Flying Lizard Motorsports Audi R8 followed by Jeff Courtney in the JCR Motorsports Maserati Grand Turismo.