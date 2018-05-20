CTMP PWC: Parente takes emotional GT Race 2 win

Former series champion Alvaro Parente returned to the Pirelli World Challenge winner’s circle Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Parente, who switched from McLaren to Bentley GT3 in 2018, drove his K-PAX Racing Continental to a three-second victory over his young teammate Rodrigo Baptista, who won the Am class.

The win was an emotional one for Parente, who has suffered two huge crashes this year at the streets of St. Petersburg and VIRginia International Raceway.

The K-PAX Racing crew received a backup car last week and prepared the Bentley for this weekend’s CTMP double-header weekend. Parente’s Bentley was flown from Malaysia to Virginia last Friday and was readied for the CTMP rounds.

“This win is dedicated to the team and to the owner (Jim Haughey) for always believing and investing in this team,” said Parente. “It hasn’t been easy for the guys who have had to rebuild three cars already this season, and we’re barely halfway into the season.”

Toni Vilander finished third in the Toronto-based RFerri Motorsport Ferrari 488, followed by Michael Christensen in the Alegra Motorsports Porsche 911 and Saturday’s GT race winner Daniel Morad in the CRP Racing/DeVilbiss Mercedes-AMG.