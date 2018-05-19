CTMP PWC: Home hero Morad dominates delayed GT Race 1

Local ace Daniel Morad recorded a dominant, if belated, victory in the first race of the Pirelli World Challenge GT class weekend at Candian Tire Motorsport Park.

After a two-hour weather delay for fog, the race began in wet conditions with pole sitter Morad’s CRP Racing Mercedes leading away from the Porsche 911s of Scott Hargrove (Pfaff Motorsports) and Michael Christensen (Alegra Motorsports). Daniel Mancinelli ran fourth in his TR3-run Ferrari 488, ahead of Am-class leader Parker Chase (TruSpeed Audi R8).

Morad extended a 4.5s lead by lap five, with Hargrove chased hard by Christensen as the track started to dry. But Christensen soon had to worry more about Mancinelli behind him than points leader Hargrove in front, until Hargrove made a mistake and it became a three-way fight for second.

All of this went on in the distant wake of Morad, who won by 4.5s – although his lead had been over 12s earlier as he stroked it home in the closing laps.

Christensen snatched the runner-up spot with 12 minutes to go, and Mancinelli followed him through past Hargrove a few corners later. Toni Vilander (R.Ferri Ferrari 488) passed Chase for fifth at the half distance point.

Martin Fuentes passed Yuki Harata’s Lamborghini for second in GTA in his Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488. He then caught Chase in the closing stages, but couldn’t find a way past.

Alvaro Parente, who qualified last in his K-PAX Bentley, had little to lose by pitting from eighth and taking slicks with 19 minutes to go.

He lit up the timing screens on his charge to finish sixth, ahead of Chase, and his fastest lap gives him pole position for tomorrow’s race, ahead of teammate Rodrigo Baptista, who did likewise.