CTMP PWC: Aschenbach beats James by 0.145s in GTS Race 2

Lawson Aschenbach doubled up at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in the GTS class of the Pirelli World Challenge on Sunday morning in his Blackdog Chevrolet Camaro.

From pole position, a surprised Aschenbach was outdragged by the Panoz of Ian James off the front row as the green flag flew, while the Robinson Racing Mercedes duo of Gar Robinson and Shane Lewis battled for third.

Aschenbach got his revenge on the long straight into Turn 8, drafting past James for the lead and pulling away like he did in Saturday’s opener.

Jade Buford’s Ford Mustang vaulted to fourth on lap two, passing Lewis after he made a mistake. James Sofronas (Audi R8) pulled off a similar pass on Lewis a lap later, to take fifth.

Following a full-course yellow, the race came down to a 10-minute shootout to the finish. Aschenbach pulled away from James, as Buford attacked Robinson hard for third. James left it late, but charged up on to Aschenbach’s tail as the clock ticked down, but failed to claim the win by just 0.145s. Robinson held third from Buford, Sofronas and Lewis.

Mark Klenin led the Am class initially in his McLaren 570S, with the Maseratis of Jeff Courtney and Saturday’s star Fred Roberts right in his wake.

Courtney overtook Klenin just before half distance, but he biffed Roberts on to the grass when he tried to pass. Roberts regrouped, and passed Klenin a few laps later.

Klenin suffered a race-ending crash with 20 minutes to go, which caused the full-course yellow, and allowed Drew Staveley’s Ginetta into the frame.

Staveley passed both Maseratis to claim class victory.