PWC / Portland / Breaking news

Brabham joins CRP for PWC SprintX at Portland

Brabham joins CRP for PWC SprintX at Portland
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jul 12, 2018, 6:32 PM

Matt Brabham will join CRP Racing’s fulltime driver Daniel Morad in the #2 Mercedes AMG GT3 for this weekend’s Pirelli World Challenge races at Portland International Raceway.

DeVilbiss, an autotive paint/refinishing company, sponsors the 24-year-old American-Australian in the Stadium SuperTrucks series and also sponsors CRP Racing in PWC, so he was seen as a natural fit for the team in PWC’s two-driver events.

Portland International Raceway, which last hosted PWC in 2005, will this weekend feature rounds 7 and 8 of the GT SprintX Championship, in which two drivers split the drive time for each 60-minute race.

“DeVilbiss has been a strong supporter of CRP Racing over the years, and we’re proud to have one of their own drivers to join our sportscar program,” said team owner Nick Short. “Matt is an exceptionally diverse driver, and we look forward to watching him and Daniel on track.”

Brabham won the USF2000 and Pro Mazda championships, won races in Indy Lights and raced in the Indy 500 in 2016. However, the most comparable experience he’s had to what will this weekend mark his GT3 debut, was winning the GT4 class in this year’s Bathurst 12 Hours.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and I’m extremely excited to be driving in the Devilbiss Mercedes AMG GT3,” said Brabham. “I'm very grateful to Nick Short, DeVilbiss, and Daniel Morad for giving me a shot and inviting me into their team. There is a lot to learn in a short amount of time and I will be leaning on and learning from the team as much as I can.

“It's quite cool to be racing at Portland: both my father and uncle have won races in sportscars there. I will be listening to what they have to say and hopefully taking some of that luck with me.

“I’ve had an awesome season so far in the DeVilbiss Stadium Super Truck and can't wait to join Daniel and hit the track.”

About this article

Series PWC
Event Portland
Location Portland International Raceway
Drivers Daniel Morad , Matt Brabham
Teams CRP Racing
Author David Malsher
Article type Breaking news

