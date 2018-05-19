CTMP PWC: Aschenbach wins GTS opener, frantic duel behind

Lawson Aschenbach ran away with the opening GTS class Pirelli World Challenge race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, with a fantastic battle for second being the highlight of the event.

From pole position, Ian James led initially in his Panoz Avenzzano but slid wide at Turn 2, allowing a fast-starting Aschenbach (Chevrolet Camaro) into the lead from James Sofronas (Audi R8) and Jade Buford (Ford Mustang).

Aschenbach romped away out front in the early stages, extending an 11s lead after just eight laps. Sofronas led a gaggle of cars, with the recovering James repeatedly attacking Buford behind him for third, with the Robinson Racing Mercedes duo of Shane Lewis and Gar Robinson giving chase.

After exerting huge pressure, James finally took advantage of a mistake from Buford at the final corner to grab third with 12 minutes to go.

James then attacked Sofronas, tapping him wide at the double-apex right-hander, which also allowed Buford and then Lewis ahead.

But James was then ordered by stewards to drop back behind Sofronas, so Buford finished second ahead of Lewis, Sofronas and James.

In the Am class, Mark Klenin took a strong hold right from the start in his McLaren 570S, while Fred Roberts was the star of the class, charging from 19th to second in his Maserati. He finished right on Klenin's tail at the checkered flag.