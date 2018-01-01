Global
Sun
11
Mar
2018
St. Pete
Headline
PWC
Race report
St Pete. PWC: Hargrove wins, Parente escapes huge crash
St. Pete
Headline
PWC
Race report
St. Pete PWC: Aschenbach wins GTS again, huge crash stops race
Sat
10
Mar
2018
St. Pete
Headline
PWC
Race report
St. Pete PWC: Aschenbach's Camaro takes charge of first GTS race
St. Pete
Headline
PWC
Race report
St. Pete PWC: Hargrove clinches GT race on series debut
Thu
08
Feb
2018
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
K-PAX Racing signs Soucek, Soulet for PWC GT SprintX rounds
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
Blackdog Speed Shop announce Pilgrim, Cooper for PWC Sprint X
Mon
05
Feb
2018
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
Le Mans winner Vilander to drive PWC Ferrari
Fri
02
Feb
2018
PWC
Breaking news
Squadra Corse Garage Italia Americas reveals Ferrari plans
Thu
01
Feb
2018
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
Alegra Motorsports joins Pirelli World Challenge
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
Blackdog Speed Shop confirms Camaros for Aschenbach, Gaples
Sat
20
Jan
2018
PWC
Breaking news
Former GTS SprintX Champion Max Riddle joins KPR McLaren team with Mark Klenin in PWC GTS in 2018
Fri
19
Jan
2018
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
Dalziel, Chase join TruSpeed in PWC
Wed
17
Jan
2018
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
Flying Lizard switches to Audi R8s for World Challenge GTS campaign
Tue
16
Jan
2018
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
TruSpeed returns to World Challenge with Audi R8s
Fri
22
Dec
2017
PWC
News
PWC opens 2018 competitor registration
Wed
20
Dec
2017
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
GTS star Baptista joins Parente in K-PAX Bentley squad
Tue
19
Dec
2017
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
Parente stays with K-PAX for 2018 despite Bentley switch
Thu
07
Dec
2017
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
Former Cadillac ace Cooper to race Callaway Corvette
Wed
06
Dec
2017
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
Robinson Racing enters two Mercedes-AMGs in World Challenge GTS
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
K-PAX Racing switches to Bentley GTs for 2018
Mon
20
Nov
2017
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
Callaway to enter two Corvettes in Pirelli World Challenge
Fri
17
Nov
2017
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
PWC completes 10-round 2018 schedule with Watkins Glen finale
Mon
13
Nov
2017
PWC
Portrait
Patrick Long puts together sensational 2017 GT season for PWC overall and sprint championships
Thu
28
Sep
2017
Headline
PWC
Breaking news
Cadillac pulls out of Pirelli World Challenge
More news
