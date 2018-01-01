Global
Sun 11 Mar 2018
PWC Race report St Pete. PWC: Hargrove wins, Parente escapes huge crash St. Pete
St Pete. PWC: Hargrove wins, Parente escapes huge crash

PWC Race report St. Pete PWC: Aschenbach wins GTS again, huge crash stops race St. Pete
St. Pete PWC: Aschenbach wins GTS again, huge crash stops race

Sat 10 Mar 2018
PWC Race report St. Pete PWC: Aschenbach’s Camaro takes charge of first GTS race St. Pete
St. Pete PWC: Aschenbach’s Camaro takes charge of first GTS race

PWC Race report St. Pete PWC: Hargrove clinches GT race on series debut St. Pete
St. Pete PWC: Hargrove clinches GT race on series debut

Thu 08 Feb 2018
PWC Breaking news K-PAX Racing signs Soucek, Soulet for PWC GT SprintX rounds
K-PAX Racing signs Soucek, Soulet for PWC GT SprintX rounds

PWC Breaking news Blackdog Speed Shop announce Pilgrim, Cooper for PWC Sprint X
Blackdog Speed Shop announce Pilgrim, Cooper for PWC Sprint X

Mon 05 Feb 2018
PWC Breaking news Le Mans winner Vilander to drive PWC Ferrari
Le Mans winner Vilander to drive PWC Ferrari

Fri 02 Feb 2018
PWC Breaking news Squadra Corse Garage Italia Americas reveals Ferrari plans
Squadra Corse Garage Italia Americas reveals Ferrari plans

Thu 01 Feb 2018
PWC Breaking news Alegra Motorsports joins Pirelli World Challenge
Alegra Motorsports joins Pirelli World Challenge

PWC Breaking news Blackdog Speed Shop confirms Camaros for Aschenbach, Gaples
Blackdog Speed Shop confirms Camaros for Aschenbach, Gaples

Sat 20 Jan 2018
PWC Breaking news Former GTS SprintX Champion Max Riddle joins KPR McLaren team with Mark Klenin in PWC GTS in 2018
Former GTS SprintX Champion Max Riddle joins KPR McLaren team with Mark Klenin in PWC GTS in 2018

Fri 19 Jan 2018
PWC Breaking news Dalziel, Chase join TruSpeed in PWC
Dalziel, Chase join TruSpeed in PWC

Wed 17 Jan 2018
PWC Breaking news Flying Lizard switches to Audi R8s for World Challenge GTS campaign
Flying Lizard switches to Audi R8s for World Challenge GTS campaign

Tue 16 Jan 2018
PWC Breaking news TruSpeed returns to World Challenge with Audi R8s
TruSpeed returns to World Challenge with Audi R8s

Fri 22 Dec 2017
PWC News PWC opens 2018 competitor registration
PWC opens 2018 competitor registration

Wed 20 Dec 2017
PWC Breaking news GTS star Baptista joins Parente in K-PAX Bentley squad
GTS star Baptista joins Parente in K-PAX Bentley squad

Tue 19 Dec 2017
PWC Breaking news Parente stays with K-PAX for 2018 despite Bentley switch
Parente stays with K-PAX for 2018 despite Bentley switch

Thu 07 Dec 2017
PWC Breaking news Former Cadillac ace Cooper to race Callaway Corvette
Former Cadillac ace Cooper to race Callaway Corvette

Wed 06 Dec 2017
PWC Breaking news Robinson Racing enters two Mercedes-AMGs in World Challenge GTS
Robinson Racing enters two Mercedes-AMGs in World Challenge GTS

PWC Breaking news K-PAX Racing switches to Bentley GTs for 2018
K-PAX Racing switches to Bentley GTs for 2018

Mon 20 Nov 2017
PWC Breaking news Callaway to enter two Corvettes in Pirelli World Challenge
Callaway to enter two Corvettes in Pirelli World Challenge

Fri 17 Nov 2017
PWC Breaking news PWC completes 10-round 2018 schedule with Watkins Glen finale
PWC completes 10-round 2018 schedule with Watkins Glen finale

Mon 13 Nov 2017
PWC Portrait Patrick Long puts together sensational 2017 GT season for PWC overall and sprint championships
Patrick Long puts together sensational 2017 GT season for PWC overall and sprint championships

Thu 28 Sep 2017
PWC Breaking news Cadillac pulls out of Pirelli World Challenge
Cadillac pulls out of Pirelli World Challenge