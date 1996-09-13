Drivers 2018

Global
Spencer Pumpelly
00
United States

Spencer Pumpelly

Team: TRG
Born: 1974-12-28 (age 43)
Nationality: United States
George Kurtz
04
United States

George Kurtz

Team: GMG Racing
Born: Unknown
Nationality: United States
Martin Fuentes
07
Mexico

Martin Fuentes

Team: Squadra Corse Garage Italia Americas
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Mexico
Lawson Aschenbach
1
United States

Lawson Aschenbach

Team: Blackdog Racing
Born: 1983-11-22 (age 34)
Nationality: United States
Jason Bell
2
United States

Jason Bell

Team: M1GT Racing
Born: 1974-10-23 (age 43)
Nationality: United States
Rodrigo Baptista
3
Brazil

Rodrigo Baptista

Team: K-PAX Racing
Born: 1996-09-13 (age 21)
Nationality: Brazil
Alvaro Parente
9
Portugal

Alvaro Parente

Team: K-PAX Racing
Born: 1984-10-04 (age 33)
Nationality: Portugal
Tony Gaples
11
United States

Tony Gaples

Team: Blackdog Racing
Born: Unknown
Nationality: United States
Drew Staveley
12
United States

Drew Staveley

Team: Ian Lacy Racing
Born: Unknown
Nationality: United States
Orey Fidani
13
Canada

Orey Fidani

Team: Pfaff Motorsports
Born: 1986-11-22 (age 31)
Nationality: Canada
James Sofronas
14
United States

James Sofronas

Team: GMG Racing
Born: 1968-09-09 (age 49)
Nationality: United States
Justin Raphael
17
United States

Justin Raphael

Team: Classic BMW
Born: Unknown
Nationality: United States
Parker Chase
19
United States

Parker Chase

Team: TruSpeed Autosport
Born: 2001-02-23 (age 17)
Nationality: United States
Ryan Dalziel
20
United Kingdom

Ryan Dalziel

Team: TruSpeed Autosport
Born: 1982-04-12 (age 35)
Nationality: United Kingdom
Gabriele Piana
21
Italy

Gabriele Piana

Team: Muehlner Motorsports America
Born: 1986-08-23 (age 31)
Nationality: Italy
Marko Radisic
22
United States

Marko Radisic

Team: Precision Driving
Born: Unknown
Nationality: United States
Adam Merzon
23
United States

Adam Merzon

Team: Flying Lizard Motorsports
Born: 1965-08-05 (age 52)
Nationality: United States
Michael Christensen
24
Denmark

Michael Christensen

Team: Alegra Motorsports
Born: 1990-08-28 (age 27)
Nationality: Denmark
Frank Gannett
24
United States

Frank Gannett

Team: Ian Lacy Racing
Born: Unknown
Nationality: United States
Daniel Keilwitz
26
Germany

Daniel Keilwitz

Team: Callaway Competition
Born: 1898-08-03 (age 119)
Nationality: Germany
Toby Grahovec
26
United States

Toby Grahovec

Team: Classic BMW
Born: 1979-05-23 (age 38)
Nationality: United States
Michael Cooper
28
United States

Michael Cooper

Team: Callaway Competition
Born: 1989-09-01 (age 28)
Nationality: United States
Daniel Mancinelli
31
Italy

Daniel Mancinelli

Team: TR3 Racing
Born: 1988-07-23 (age 29)
Nationality: Italy
Samantha Tan
38
Canada

Samantha Tan

Team: ST Racing
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Canada
James Pesek
40
United States

James Pesek

Team: PF Racing
Born: Unknown
Nationality: United States
Steve Burns
43
United States

Steve Burns

Team: Ian Lacy Racing
Born: Unknown
Nationality: United States
Mike Hedlund
45
United States

Mike Hedlund

Team: Flying Lizard Motorsports
Born: 1977-10-31 (age 40)
Nationality: United States
Ian James
50
United Kingdom

Ian James

Team: Team Panoz Racing
Born: 1974-07-22 (age 43)
Nationality: United Kingdom
Preston Calvert
51
United States

Preston Calvert

Team: Team Panoz Racing
Born: Unknown
Nationality: United States
Nathan Stacy
52
United States

Nathan Stacy

Team: KohR Motorsports
Born: 1999-10-15 (age 18)
Nationality: United States
Yuki Harata
55
Japan

Yuki Harata

Team: Dream Racing Motorsport
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Japan
Jade Buford
55
United States

Jade Buford

Team: PF Racing
Born: 1988-02-15 (age 30)
Nationality: United States
Toni Vilander
61
Finland

Toni Vilander

Team: R.Ferri Motorsport
Born: 1980-07-25 (age 37)
Nationality: Finland
Mark Klenin
62
United States

Mark Klenin

Team: Klenin Performance Racing
Born: 1962-02-02 (age 56)
Nationality: United States
Harry Gottsacker
69
United States

Harry Gottsacker

Team: Racers Edge Motorsports
Born: 1999-07-28 (age 18)
Nationality: United States
Shane Lewis
72
United States

Shane Lewis

Team: Robinson Racing
Born: 1967-08-08 (age 50)
Nationality: United States
Gar Robinson
74
United States

Gar Robinson

Team: Robinson Racing
Born: Unknown
Nationality: United States
Fred Roberts
89
Canada

Fred Roberts

Team: JCR Motorsports
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Canada
Nick Wittmer
91
Canada

Nick Wittmer

Team: ST Racing
Born: 1985-05-03 (age 32)
Nationality: Canada
Scott Hargrove
96
Canada

Scott Hargrove

Team: Pfaff Motorsports
Born: 1995-02-01 (age 23)
Nationality: Canada
Jeff Courtney
99
United States

Jeff Courtney

Team: JCR Motorsports
Born: Unknown
Nationality: United States
