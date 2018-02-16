Team Pelfrey, Exclusive Autosport announce MRTI debutants

Team Pelfrey has announced Andres Gutierrez will race its #81 Pro Mazda car in 2018, while Exclusive Autosport has signed Manuel Cabrera for its USF2000 team.

Gutierrez scored two wins in the Formula 4 Nacam Championship along with a pair of wins in the IMSA Prototype Challenge LMP3 class for Performance Tech Motorsports. He took part in the final three USF2000 races of the 2017 season, finishing sixth in Watkins Glen for DEForce Racing.

Said Gutierrez: “Team Pelfrey is one of the most successful teams in the Road to Indy… My cousin, Pato O’Ward, found a lot of success with this team in Pro Mazda and he really pushed me to sign with Team Pelfrey because he knows what this team is capable of. I would like to thank everyone involved in making this happen, Team Pelfrey for the opportunity, and my family who have been behind me in my journey as a racing driver.”

The Monterrey, Mexican-resident led six of the eight USF2000 sessions in last October’s Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Meanwhile, Exclusive Autosport, which ran Parker Thompson to three wins and third in the USF2000 championship last season, has revealed that Monterrey, Mexico-born Cabrera will join Canada’s Jayson Clunie in the series this year.

The 17-year-old will make his Mazda Road to Indy debut this year, having spent last year winning the Formula PanAm championship and clinching the Rookie of the Year title in the Formula Master Asia program.

Exclusive’s team principal Michael Duncalfe said: “Manuel brings with him a wealth of experience and results.

“The transition from the Formula PanAm to the Tatuus USF-17 has been quick and seamless for Manuel. He has shown great speed and has worked really well with our engineers in off-season testing. We look forward to his series debut at Homestead next week.”

Said Cabrera: “I’ve already completed four days of testing with them and I feel very comfortable. I feel that we are going to make good happen things this year.”