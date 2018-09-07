Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Pro Mazda / Breaking news

Pabst expands team to include Pro Mazda in 2019

shares
comments
Pabst expands team to include Pro Mazda in 2019
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Sep 7, 2018, 7:42 PM

Pabst Racing, which won the USF2000 Teams’ championship this year and last, will add Pro Mazda to its Road To Indy campaign next season.

Team owner Augie Pabst has revealed that while his USF2000 squad will reduce from four to three cars in 2019, Pabst Racing will also enter the Pro Mazda ranks with a two-car team.

Between them, Pabst’s drivers – Rasmus Lindh, Lucas Kohl, Calvin Ming and Kaylen Frederick accumulated 15 top-three finishes this past USF2000 season, and in only two of the 14 rounds were Pabst not represented on the podium. The quartet respectively finished second, third, fifth and sixth in the final points standings.

Said Pabst: "I'm thrilled to expand into Pro Mazda for 2019. Our team has been assembled with a fantastic group of mechanics and engineering staff with unprecedented continuity. Along with our existing staff, we have placed additional personnel within the team to ensure that our Pro Mazda program will seamlessly debut at the same level as our USF2000 program."

Pabst Racing said he’s ready to accept inquiries for all five seats across the two series, adding: “Our two Pro Mazda cars were built to the same high standards as our USF2000 cars and after completing over 2,000 trouble free initial test miles we are ready to test new drivers in preparation for 2019.”

Next Pro Mazda article
Portland MRTI: VeeKay crowned, Kirkwood still perfect

Previous article

Portland MRTI: VeeKay crowned, Kirkwood still perfect

Next article

Road To Indy test line-up revealed

Road To Indy test line-up revealed
Load comments

About this article

Series Pro Mazda , USF2000
Author David Malsher
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

News in depth
2019 Road to Indy schedule revealed
Indy Lights

2019 Road to Indy schedule revealed

Norman, Keane, McElrea head Road To Indy testing
Indy Lights

Norman, Keane, McElrea head Road To Indy testing

Road To Indy test line-up revealed
Indy Lights

Road To Indy test line-up revealed

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.