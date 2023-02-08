Porsche reveals Miami and Austin F1 support races for NA Cup

Listen to this article

The renamed Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America will support Formula 1 twice, NASCAR once and the IMSA/IndyCar double-header at Long Beach in the upcoming season – these marquee events coming in addition to three of IMSA’s most popular rounds.

Echoing the Mobil 1 Porsche Supercup in Europe, the Carrera Cup North America will host support races at the Miami Grand Prix on May 5-7 and end its season at the United States Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas on October 20-22.

It will also race alongside a major NASCAR event at Road America in July at the Xfinity Series weekend on July 28-30.

Eight event weekends will host 16, 40-minute rounds for the single-make Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car championship starting at Sebring, Florida in March. All events will be streamed live to an international audience.

“Porsche Carrera Cup debuted with a very high standard in North America in 2021,” Volker Holzmeyer, President and CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America. “Each year since, we have continued to focus on taking the product to the next level.

“With the addition of F1 and NASCAR we perfectly complement the events we offer with our traditional partners IMSA and IndyCar. This brings us very close to the mix we feel provides the best stage for our drivers, teams and partners on which to display what they do so well.

“This is the mix we have been striving for.”

2023 Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup Championship Schedule

Mar 15 – 16 Sebring International Raceway (IMSA/WEC)

Apr 14 – 16 Long Beach Street Course (IndyCar/IMSA)

May 5 – 7 Miami International Autodrome (Formula 1)

Jun 22 – 25 Watkins Glen International (IMSA)

Jul 27 – 29 Road America (NASCAR)

Sep 15 – 17 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMSA)

Sep 28-Oct 1 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Rennsport Reunion VII)

Oct 20 – 22 Circuit of The Americas (Formula 1)