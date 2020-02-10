Top events
Porsche / Breaking news

Porsche enduro added to Australian GP schedule

shares
comments
Porsche enduro added to Australian GP schedule
By:
Feb 10, 2020, 9:41 PM

The 2020 Australian Grand Prix undercard will feature a 45-minute Carrera Cup endurance race.

Porsche Cars Australia has confirmed its flagship one-make series will hold a long-format race ay Albert Park for the first time, with a 45-minute hit-out on the Thursday evening.

The enduro will kick off at 5:20pm local time.

The long race will be followed by three 25-minute sprint races, one each on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“The Australian Grand Prix weekend is the second round of our 2020 season and arguably one of the biggest races of on our national calendar for the Porsche brand while being a firm favourite with our Pro and Pro-Am drivers," said PCA Head of Motorsport Troy Bundy.

“As the premier support category for the event, we are delighted to announce the addition of the new endurance race for our competitors and race fans.

"This development is not only a first for the series – in its 16 year history – but affords our drivers the most track time of all the support categories in attendance."

The AGP undercard will be headlined by the second round of the 2020 Supercars season, and will also feature the S5000 season-opener and TCR Australia's Asia-Pacific Cup.

Carrera Cup schedule – Albert Park

Thursday March 12

12:20 Practice 1 (20 minutes)
15:15 Qualifying (20 minutes)
17:20 Race 1 (45 minutes)

Friday March 13

14:55 Race 2 (25 minutes)

Saturday March 14

13:00 Race 3 (25 minutes)

Sunday March 15

12:15 Race 4 (25 minutes)

