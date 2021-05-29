Porsche Cup Brazil to be broadcast on Motorsport.tv

Tickets Subscribe
The Porsche Cup Brazil 2021 season starts this weekend and, among the popular names in the most-produced competition cars in the world, the series’ races will now also be available on Motorsport.tv, the video platform that is bringing together more and more passionate motorsport fans around the world.

The nine rounds of the championships will have full coverage and broadcasts in both Portuguese and English language. Porsche Cup Brazil joins Stock Car Pro Series as a partner of Motorsport Network’s OTT video platform.

“Each year, Porsche Cup is showing itself more and more as a great reference for success and organization and with great drivers,” said Felipe Motta, editorial director of Motorsport.com Brazil. “This merit can be personalized to [Porsche Cup promoter] Dener Pires, who has brought together an extremely competent team.

“Since last year, we have been the Porsche Cup Global Digital Partner and the arrival of broadcasts also on Motorsport.tv means that we continue to work together on breaking the borders of Brazil to show what we do positively abroad.”

Pires celebrated the deal and the new possibilities for the series: "We started the season with two 100%-filled grids, we celebrated the maintenance of most of our sponsors and the arrival of new ones.

“As it happens year after year, Porsche Cup Brazil starts a new season that promises to be the most professional in its history. Part this permanent evolution includes the exhibition of our races, their drivers and sponsors. With the races broadcast in English, we will gain even more international visibility."

The link between series and media was made by the TacTic agency of CEO Luiz Fiorese. This is the first time that Motorsport.tv is streaming Porsche Cup Brazil and shows further evolution of the OTT platform moving towards more live content. The platform plays host to over 1000 live streams a year from over 125 racing series, as well as its extensive collection of video-on-demand content.

The platform also recently announced Motorsport.tv Live, the world’s first motorsport rolling news channel that will deliver breaking news as it happens from around the globe hosted from studios in London and Miami – and recently signed ex-F1 star and two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya.

