Leanne Tander to make one-off Porsche start

Leanne Tander has been given a surprise call-up to replace Alex Davison in the Porsche Carrera Cup field for the season-opener in Adelaide this weekend.

With Davison sidelined due to a yet-to-be-named commitment outside the series, the 2016 Australian Formula Ford champion and wife of Supercars star Garth Tander will make her Carrera Cup debut in the #888 entry.

She'll be one of six rookies in the 26-car field, joining Josh Hunt, John Steffensen, Cameron Hill, Peter Major, and Adam Garwood, and had her first taste of the brand new Cup Car – which itself will debut this weekend – at Sandown recently.

“Carrera Cup is a series in which I’ve never driven, but I’ve always wanted to," said Tander.

"So when I got the call-up to race in Adelaide, I was absolutely all for it.

“The test went really well. It had been a while since I’ve driven anything that fast; the car has amazing speed and power but is also really enjoyable to drive.

"I’m really looking forward to Adelaide.”

Entry List: – Round 1, Adelaide 500

#1 David Wall (Pro) PAYCE/Wilson Security

#4 Stephen Grove (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Grove Motorsport

#5 Greg Taylor (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Arris/Strongbuild

#6 Tim Miles (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Miles Advisory Partners

#7 Jaxon Evans (Pro) Morris Finance

#8 Nick McBride (Pro) Porsche Centre Melbourne

#9 Marc Cini (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Hallmarc

#12 Adam Garwood (Pro) Garwood Motorsport

#13 Sam Shahin (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) The Bend/htfu

#14 Peter Major (Pro) Sonic/Totally 4x4

#15 Josh Hunt (Pro) Volante Rosso Motorsport

#18 James Moffat (Pro) Payce/Wilson Security/JBL

#19 Anthony Gilbertson (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Hallmark Homes

#20 Adrian Flack (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Agas National

#22 Dean Cook (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) BMF/Pitman Racing

#23 Roger Lago (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) JBS Australia

#35 Indiran Padayachee (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Hyundai Forklifts Australia

#77 Michael Almond (Pro) Sonic/Bob Jane T Marts

#80 Max Twigg (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) WM Waste Management

#88 Dylan O'Keeffe (Pro) Allstar Equipment Sales

#100 Dale Wood (Pro) Sonic/Polyflor

#111 Cameron Hill (Pro) Southern Star Truck Centre/Anytime Fitness

#131 Graham Williams (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Sonic

#777 Jordan Love (Pro) Sonic/Bob Jane T Marts

#808 John Steffensen (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Crown

#888 Leanne Tander (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) Porsche Doncaster Motorsport/Porsche Brighton Motorsport