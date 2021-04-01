Frangulis to drive Oak Racing Team art car in Porsche Cup Brazil

The driver and entrepreneur won the last race of the GT3 Cup class alongside Gaetano di Mauro in 2020 and graduates to the 4-litre engine cars in 2021, where he competes in the Carrera Cup with #88 car.

The machine drew attention because of its unique paint scheme, drawn by hand by the artist Rafael Sanches Filadelfio.

Frangulis said of the initiative: “The [definitive] layout will arrive just a little differently [after pre-season testing]. We like to think outside the box, do something different. I think that the more we can bring all the motorsport products closer together, it’s better. This initiative is not a 'simple' intervention, it is a race car that was painted here 'live' and you have to try to make it beautiful. I am excited!

“Oakberry and Oak Racing Team always try to bring different people and always try to get that sense of belonging with brand, team and drivers. Sanches, who painted the car, is the guy who painted our store in Miami, so we thought that it made perfect sense to bring him into the whole season. The more we bring these worlds together, the better it gets.”

Carro de Georgios Frangulis 1 / 5 Photo by: Luca Bassani Carro de Georgios Frangulis 2 / 5 Photo by: Luca Bassani Georgios Frangulis 3 / 5 Photo by: Luca Bassani Carro de Georgios Frangulis 4 / 5 Photo by: Luca Bassani Georgios Frangulis 5 / 5 Photo by: Victor Eleutério

Asked about inspirations in companies related to motorsport, Frangulis replied: “Red Bull is inspiration for any entrepreneur, because it is the example of a company that managed to work the brand very well. In motorsport and on several other fronts as well.

“I think it has a little bit of inspiration, but we are starting on a slightly different path. We want to do something with the order of things a little reversed. We want to 'understand' motorsports first to be able to do this hybrid thing and bring the two worlds together. We want to make sure that we are taking the right shot and not wasting ammunition for nothing.”

The driver also spoke about combining lessons from entrepreneurship to performances in motorsport: “Racing has a lot to do [with business]. Both the technique and the confidence you have to make a quick decision, which can change everything.

“The need to work in a team all the time, the mistake of one ends up compromising everything that everyone is doing, the driver, mechanic, engineer, coach, or be your CFO, CEO, COO or your marketing manager.

“Without a doubt, you arrive more calloused, with more capacity to assimilate things and understand that you have one day after another, which are days of struggle and days of glory. Undoubtedly, it would have taken me longer to adapt and win a race.

“The Oak Racing Team and Oakberry have the same principles and we think that advertising just for advertising is of no use. Placing a video on a TV channel is sometimes much less effective in identifying with a brand, than, for example, doing something long-term, really thinking about bringing the audience close to us.

“And now, with the Stock Car, in which we are with Felipe Massa, and with the Porsche Cup, in which we are present with my car and sponsoring the category, it helps a lot, because you can present this relationship between Oakberry and motorsport and between entrepreneurship and motorsport in a much more practical way.

“It is a relationship of belonging. That word perfectly explains what we seek and explains Oakberry's success. It has customers who are fans and vice versa and we built it in an organic way. The Oak Racing Team has to be the same thing.”