Carrera Cup Australia to raffle off Le Mans entry

The French and German Carrera Cup series will combine as a support category at next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, Porsche then offering a single entry to the remaining Carrera Cup markets.

The Australian series has elected to hold a raffle for its Le Mans entry. The lucky draw will be open to drivers who compete at the first two rounds of the 2020 Carrera Cup Australia season and have the necessary budget to make it to Le Mans.

Porsche Cars Australia will then help facilitate an arrive-and-drive deal.

“The series is receiving huge interest from top teams and drivers across the country for next year and we are delighted to announce this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to one of our premier class drivers," said Porsche Cars Australia Head of Motorsport Troy Bundy.

“To race at this iconic event in a Porsche, for Australia, is an incredible opportunity for any driver, especially with the event’s special atmosphere and illustrious history."

The raffle will be drawn on the Sunday morning of the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.