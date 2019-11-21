Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
23 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Porsche / Breaking news

Carrera Cup Australia to raffle off Le Mans entry

shares
comments
Carrera Cup Australia to raffle off Le Mans entry
By:
Nov 21, 2019, 12:24 AM

Porsche Cars Australia will raffle off its single entry into the Carrera Cup support race at Le Mans next year.

The French and German Carrera Cup series will combine as a support category at next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, Porsche then offering a single entry to the remaining Carrera Cup markets.

The Australian series has elected to hold a raffle for its Le Mans entry. The lucky draw will be open to drivers who compete at the first two rounds of the 2020 Carrera Cup Australia season and have the necessary budget to make it to Le Mans.

Porsche Cars Australia will then help facilitate an arrive-and-drive deal.

“The series is receiving huge interest from top teams and drivers across the country for next year and we are delighted to announce this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to one of our premier class drivers," said Porsche Cars Australia Head of Motorsport Troy Bundy.

“To race at this iconic event in a Porsche, for Australia, is an incredible opportunity for any driver, especially with the event’s special atmosphere and illustrious history."

The raffle will be drawn on the Sunday morning of the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

Next article
Villeneuve to contest Scandinavian Carrera Cup opener

Previous article

Villeneuve to contest Scandinavian Carrera Cup opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Porsche
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

3h
2
Super GT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

3
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

38m
5
Formula 1

Steiner: "Unbelievable" MGU-K glitch cost us podium shot

Latest news

Carrera Cup Australia to raffle off Le Mans entry
PMRC

Carrera Cup Australia to raffle off Le Mans entry

Villeneuve to contest Scandinavian Carrera Cup opener
PMRC

Villeneuve to contest Scandinavian Carrera Cup opener

Richards unveils new look for Porsche return
PMRC

Richards unveils new look for Porsche return

Reigning Bathurst winner makes Porsche return
PMRC

Reigning Bathurst winner makes Porsche return

Moffat handed Porsche race ban for 'physical abuse'
PMRC

Moffat handed Porsche race ban for 'physical abuse'

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.