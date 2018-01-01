Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Porsche / Breaking news

Bamber confirmed for Gold Coast Porsche drive

shares
comments
Bamber confirmed for Gold Coast Porsche drive
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
12h ago

Earl Bamber will dovetail a Carrera Cup drive with his Supercars co-driver duties on the Gold Coast later this month.

The two-time Le Mans winner hinted back in February that he might try and line up a Porsche drive to help acclimatise to the tricky street circuit, a deal with Grove Racing now in place.

The additional drive is in keeping with Bamber running for the Grove outfit in Super2 at Bathurst this weekend to beef up his track time ahead of Sunday's Great Race.

“It’s going to be really exciting, I can’t wait,” said Bamber, who's sharing a Triple Eight Holden with Shane van Gisbergen for the Supercars enduros.

“Obviously it has been a long time since I’ve been in a Carrera Cup car, it’s going to be a bit of a challenge to adapt back to it. It’s completely different to the LMP1, or the Supercar, or even the RSR, it’s quite different to that as well.

“It will also be my first time racing on the Gold Coast streets. I’ve watched the Supercars and Carrera Cup races on TV a few times, but I’m so pumped to be driving this year not only in Supercars co-driving with Shane, but also in Carrera Cup.

"I guess everyone will be expecting me to be up the front, so the pressure is on.”

Bamber already has an Aussie Carrera Cup start to his name, having shared a car with Grove Racing team owner Stephen Grove at a Pro-Am race at Sydney Motorsport Park in 2013.

Next Porsche article
Six new Porsche Cup Cars headed to Australia

Previous article

Six new Porsche Cup Cars headed to Australia
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Porsche
Drivers Earl Bamber
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes' 2017 Formula 1 budget revealed
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes' 2017 Formula 1 budget revealed

6h ago
Ferrari unveils new F1 livery ahead of the Japanese GP Article
Formula 1

Ferrari unveils new F1 livery ahead of the Japanese GP

Hamilton surprised Ferrari hasn't used team orders Article
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised Ferrari hasn't used team orders

News in depth
Bamber confirmed for Gold Coast Porsche drive
Porsche

Bamber confirmed for Gold Coast Porsche drive

Six new Porsche Cup Cars headed to Australia
Porsche

Six new Porsche Cup Cars headed to Australia

Leanne Tander to make one-off Porsche start
Porsche

Leanne Tander to make one-off Porsche start

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.