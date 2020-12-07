Top events
Porsche / Breaking news

2021 Carrera Cup Australia calendar unveiled

shares
comments
2021 Carrera Cup Australia calendar unveiled
By:

Carrera Cup Australia has added a New Zealand round to its schedule for the 2021 season.

The one-make Porsche series has locked in an eight-round calendar, seven of those rounds part of the Supercars schedule.

The other is simply listed as Melbourne in March, which is likely to be a spot on the Australian Grand Prix undercard.

That will open the season, followed by an appearance at The Bend in early May.

The series then continues with Townsville in July and appearances at both Supercars night events – Sydney in August and Perth in September.

A Bathurst 1000 support slot will be followed by a first trip across the Tasman to New Zealand for the Auckland Supercars event, which will be held at either Pukekohe or Hampton Downs.

That follows news of Earl Bamber Motorsport's Carrera Cup Australia programme, which will be backed by Porsche New Zealand.

The season will then finish on the Gold Coast on the first weekend in December.

“After the restrictions to our 2020 programme, it’s great to announce our 2021 calendar which will see our drivers continue to race at the biggest motorsport events of the year, in front of the biggest crowds, enjoying the best support and television package available," said Porsche Cars Australia's Head of Motorsport Troy Bundy.

“We strive to deliver a premium class experience for all our customers, teams and sponsors and the with the support of Porsche New Zealand this year, the New Zealand race promises to be a real highlight.”

“We‘re equally glad that Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia will again be the premier support category on the Repco Supercars Championship for next year.

"I would like to thank our valued partners, as without them we wouldn’t be able to reinvest that support back to the drivers and customers through improved calendars, television packages, prizes as well as our Michelin Junior Development Programme.”

2021 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia calendar

Round Circuit Date
1 Melbourne, VIC March TBA
2 The Bend Motorsport Park, SA May 8-9
3 Townsville, QLD July 9-11
4 Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW August 20-22
5 Wanneroo Raceway, WA September 11-12
6 Mount Panorama, NSW October 7-11
7 Auckland, NZ November 6-7
8 Surfers Paradise, QLD December 3-5
EBM to race in Carrera Cup Australia

Previous article

EBM to race in Carrera Cup Australia
Load comments

About this article

Series Porsche
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

