Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Red Bull duo headline Toyota Racing Series' 2020 grid

shares
comments
Red Bull duo headline Toyota Racing Series' 2020 grid
By:
Jan 14, 2020, 4:33 PM

Red Bull and Honda Formula 1 protege Yuki Tsunoda is a star attraction of New Zealand’s Toyota Racing Series, which kicks off this weekend.

Tsunoda, who is heading to Formula 2 with Carlin this season, is one of three talents from last year’s FIA Formula 3 Championship on the TRS entry list, along with 2019 champion and fellow Red Bull junior Liam Lawson and ex-Sauber Junior Team driver Lirim Zendeli.

For the first time since 2017, TRS is back to a full 20-car field for this season, its first with the new Tatuus-built FT-60. This is effectively the same chassis as the Regional F3 car used in the Formula Regional European Championship, the Formula Renault Eurocup and Asian F3.

The high-intensity series begins at Highlands Motorsport Park with the first of five triple-headers on consecutive weekends, culminating with the New Zealand Grand Prix at Manfeild on 15-16 February.

“I know that the competition will be tough – there are a lot of very good drivers and many of them know the circuits,” said Tsunoda, who joins Lawson at the successful M2 Competition squad.

“At least I have already had the chance to try the car: I had a day at Paul Ricard with M2 driving the car I will use in New Zealand. It had a different engine but otherwise it was the same car and that was a very useful test.”

“The M2 team were very friendly and professional so that also makes me look forward to the New Zealand series.

“It will not be easy but I know that I must at least aim for consistent top three finishes through the series. I am looking for the superlicence points that I need for F1.”

Other leading imports from the European motorsport scene include two Brazilians: esports star Igor Fraga, who was third in FRegional last season, races for M2; Renault F1 Junior and Nicolas Todt protege Caio Collet, who was the top rookie in Formula Renault Eurocup last season, is part of the attack of Mtec Motorsport.

Mtec has a new collaboration with leading FRenault team R-ace GP, for which Collet raced in 2019, with the French organisation taking control of the team’s engineering.

Argentinian Franco Colapinto, a protege of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and the reigning Spanish Formula 4 champion, is also among the field, and will race for Kiwi Motorsport.

Apart from M2, Mtec and Kiwi, the fourth and final team is the Giles Motorsport squad of former McLaren F1 mechanic Steve Giles – Zendeli is this team’s most likely prospect to shine.

The Toyota Racing Series will be streamed on Motorsport.tv, starting with this weekend's opener at Highlands Motorsport Park

2020 TRS line-up

M2 Competition: Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, Emilien Denner, Igor Fraga, Ido Cohen, Rui Andrade
Giles Motorsport: Lirim Zendeli, Gregoire Saucy, Henning Enqvist, Chelsea Herbert
Mtec Motorsport: Caio Collet, Petr Ptacek, Oliver Rasmussen, Lucas Petersson, Jackson Walls
Kiwi Motorsport: Franco Colapinto, Amaury Cordeel, Axel Gnos, Spike Kohlbecker, Jose Blanco*, Tijmen van der Helm*

* van der Helm will replace Blanco from round three onwards

Next article
New free TV deal for TCR Australia, S5000

Previous article

New free TV deal for TCR Australia, S5000
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Marcus Simmons

Other open wheel Next session

S5000: Bend

S5000: Bend

15 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Al-Attiyah wipes out Sainz's lead

2
Formula 1

How Mercedes fooled 'naive' rivals in 2019

2h
3
IndyCar

Ganassi reveals Huski Chocolate as Ericsson’s primary sponsor

1h
4
Formula 1

A skydive that "upset" Ferrari, and more - Leclerc Q&A

5
Other open wheel

Red Bull duo headline Toyota Racing Series' 2020 grid

44m

Latest videos

WSR: Costa spins at Silverstone 01:03
Other open wheel

WSR: Costa spins at Silverstone

THP Spider Cup: Onboard with Jean Luc Roy 00:57
Other open wheel

THP Spider Cup: Onboard with Jean Luc Roy

British Formula Ford: Impact at finish 00:56
Other open wheel

British Formula Ford: Impact at finish

THP Spider Cup onboard 01:09
Other open wheel

THP Spider Cup onboard

Formula 3: Massive mayhem at Macau! 01:33
Other open wheel

Formula 3: Massive mayhem at Macau!

Latest news

Red Bull duo headline Toyota Racing Series' 2020 grid
Misc

Red Bull duo headline Toyota Racing Series' 2020 grid

New free TV deal for TCR Australia, S5000
TCRA

New free TV deal for TCR Australia, S5000

Shannons Nationals re-branded for 2020
Misc

Shannons Nationals re-branded for 2020

The Bend S5000: Martin wins after de Pasquale penalty
Misc

The Bend S5000: Martin wins after de Pasquale penalty

The Bend S5000: Randle charges to win in first heat
Misc

The Bend S5000: Randle charges to win in first heat

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.