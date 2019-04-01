Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 car with Unser Jr tribute livery revealed

shares
comments
S5000 car with Unser Jr tribute livery revealed
By:
18m ago

An S5000 car sporting a tribute livery to Al Unser Jr's 1992 Indy 500 win has been revealed ahead of a trade show appearance in Australia this week.

The prototype S5000 car, the first of 14 expected to be built before the category's season opener in May, has been painted in Valvoline colours for the Australian Aftermarket Accessories Expo in Melbourne this week.

The iconic colours are both a celebration of a 30-year partnership between Garry Rogers Motorsport – which is in charge of building the S5000 cars – and Valvoline, and a tribute to Unser Jr's Indy 500 win.

"GRM has had a 30 year relationship with Valvoline, so we thought we'd celebrate by painting our S5000 car in the famous red, blue and white colours," said team boss Barry Rogers.

"Both Garry and I love the 1992 Indy 500 where Al Unser Jr won by the smallest of margins. He was in the Valvoline car there, and this is a tribute to that.

"This is the first time that we've seen the S5000 away from its launch livery and we reckon these cars are going to look fantastic is a range of different colour schemes."

The inaugural S5000 series will kick off at the opening Shannons Nationals round at Sydney Motorsport Park in a little over a month.

Next article
Former Supercars boss joins S5000, TCR Australia promoter

Previous article

Former Supercars boss joins S5000, TCR Australia promoter
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers Al Unser Jr.
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Austin Wayne Self suspended indefinitely by NASCAR
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Austin Wayne Self suspended indefinitely by NASCAR

3h ago
Vettel: Spin battling Hamilton Article
Formula 1

Vettel: Spin battling Hamilton "nothing to do with pressure"

Five megastars who – like Alonso – couldn’t stay away from F1 Article
Formula 1

Five megastars who – like Alonso – couldn’t stay away from F1

Latest videos
Havoc at the start of 1992 British F2 at Brands Hatch 01:36
Other open wheel

Havoc at the start of 1992 British F2 at Brands Hatch

Mar 21, 2019
Toyota Racing Series Teaser 00:34
Other open wheel

Toyota Racing Series Teaser

Jan 7, 2019

News in depth
S5000 car with Unser Jr tribute livery revealed
Other open wheel

S5000 car with Unser Jr tribute livery revealed

Former Supercars boss joins S5000, TCR Australia promoter
TCR

Former Supercars boss joins S5000, TCR Australia promoter

Four new S5000 chassis arrive in Australia
Other open wheel

Four new S5000 chassis arrive in Australia

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.