S5000 teams test at The Bend
shares
comments
A number of drivers are getting their first taste of a V8-powered S5000 today at The Bend, as 11 cars take part in the official pre-season test.
With the countdown on to the first round at the Australian Grand Prix, the test in South Australia has seen a cast of series rookie sample the open-wheelers for the first time.
Leading the way is Indy 500 regular James Davison, who will make a one-off start for Team BRM at Albert Park.
Other newbies include Zane Goddard, fresh from taking top rookie honours at last weekend's Adelaide 500, Jordan Michels from New Zealand, former Formula 4 driver and Carrera Cup racer Thomas Maxwell.
Also in action today are expected series front-runners James Golding and Tim Macrow, the latter unveiling a new livery for his entry at the test (pictured below), along with Luis Leeds, Barton Mawer, Ricky Capo and Brayden Willmington.
Tim Macrow
Photo by: S5000
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Other open wheel
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
S5000 teams test at The Bend
shares
comments
Other open wheel Next session
14 Feb - 16 Feb
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets
|
21 MayTickets