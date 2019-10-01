S5000, TCR Australia promoter makes key commercial hire

Top events
By:
Oct 1, 2019, 1:22 AM

Australian Racing Group has hired former Australian Grand Prix Corporation staffer Nestora Strintzos as its new commercial head.

After stints in senior commercial roles with Velocity Management Group and the AGPC, Strintzos has now joined a burgeoning ARG business.

He'll work across ARG's wide-ranging portfolio, which includes categories like S5000, TCR Australia and Touring Car Masters, as well as the Bathurst 6 Hour and the new-for-2020 fifth Bathurst event.

"I am delighted to be joining Australian Racing Group and leading the commercial function of this fast growing organisation,” said Strintzos.

"The arrivals this year of TCR Australia and S5000 have injected fresh content and interest into the Australian motorsport landscape, with the successful roll-outs of these categories proving ARG's commitment and capability as a motorsport rightsholder.

"Along with TCR New Zealand, Touring Car Masters, TA2 and two premium fixtures at Bathurst from 2020, each product in the ARG portfolio holds unique appeal and the ability to capture the imagination of motorsport fans.

"With that comes great opportunity for existing and prospective partners, and it is my objective to realise the commercial potential for all stakeholders going forward."

Strintzos begins his new role today.

About this article

Series Other open wheel , TCR , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

