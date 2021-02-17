Top events
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round

shares
comments
S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round
By:

S5000 has added next month's Supercars round at Sandown to its 2021 schedule.

The open-wheeler series will effectively do what Supercars has done by replacing the gap left by the Australian Grand Prix on its calendar with Sandown on the same March 20-11 date.

It will mark the first time S5000 has joined the Supercars support bill, the category usually aligned with sister series TCR Australia on the Motorsport Australia Championships bill.

The move means S5000 now faces a March double-header, with the Phillip Island Motorsport Australia Championships round now scheduled drops March 12-14.

Read Also:

It also completes S5000's rapid-fire 2021 schedule, ahead of a move to a split-year summer season later this year.

“Following the disappointment of losing our initial Phillip Island date, this is a great outcome for S5000 and a double-whammy for the category," said S5000 category development manager Chris Lambden.

“Phillip Island followed by Sandown will ensure an incredible fortnight of racing on two of the most historic circuits in Australia – and both places where S5000 will shine.

“It should be a great show at both events. It’s a big thanks to the Australian Racing Group team and Supercars for putting it together.”

“Despite the postponements or cancellations of other events, everyone has worked extremely hard to ensure we can complete the full four-round calendar and award [the Australian Drivers' Championship] in May this year.”

Thomas Randle currently leads the Australian Drivers' Championship standings on 115 points, 11 clear of Tim Macrow.

Remaining 2021 Australian Drivers' Championship schedule

Round 2: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC (March 13-14)
Round 3: Sandown Motor Raceway, VIC (March 20-21)
Round 4: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW (May 1-2)

About this article

Series Supercars , Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

