Previous
Other open wheel / Top List

Gallery: V8-powered S5000 cars in action

shares
comments
Slider
List

Tim Macrow, mtec Motorsport S5000

Tim Macrow, mtec Motorsport S5000
1/23

Tim Macrow, mtec s5000

Tim Macrow, mtec s5000
2/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM S5000

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM S5000
3/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Will Brown, Egglestone Motorsport

Will Brown, Egglestone Motorsport
4/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Barton Mawer, Mildun Motorsport

Barton Mawer, Mildun Motorsport
5/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Alex Davison, Team BRM

Alex Davison, Team BRM
6/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
7/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Cars line up in the pitlane

Cars line up in the pitlane
8/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport
9/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubnes Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubnes Barrichello, Team BRM
10/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

mtec garage

mtec garage
11/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Will Brown, Egglestone Motorsport

Will Brown, Egglestone Motorsport
12/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Tim Macrow, mtec

Tim Macrow, mtec
13/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
14/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
15/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport
16/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
17/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Tim Macrow, mtec

Tim Macrow, mtec
18/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport
19/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
20/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Tim Macrow, mtec

Tim Macrow, mtec
21/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM

Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
22/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport

James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport
23/23

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz

By:
Sep 20, 2019, 1:17 PM

The maiden season of Australia's new V8-powered S5000 series kicked off at Sandown on Friday, with ex-Formula 1 star Rubens Barrichello leading the cast of drivers. Here are some of the pictures from practice.

Barrichello not ready to explore S5000 limit at Sandown

Barrichello not ready to explore S5000 limit at Sandown
