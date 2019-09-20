Gallery: V8-powered S5000 cars in action
Tim Macrow, mtec Motorsport S5000
Tim Macrow, mtec s5000
Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM S5000
Will Brown, Egglestone Motorsport
Barton Mawer, Mildun Motorsport
Alex Davison, Team BRM
Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
Cars line up in the pitlane
James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport
Rubnes Barrichello, Team BRM
mtec garage
Will Brown, Egglestone Motorsport
Tim Macrow, mtec
Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport
Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
Tim Macrow, mtec
James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport
Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
Tim Macrow, mtec
Rubens Barrichello, Team BRM
James Golding, Garry Rogers Motorsport
The maiden season of Australia's new V8-powered S5000 series kicked off at Sandown on Friday, with ex-Formula 1 star Rubens Barrichello leading the cast of drivers. Here are some of the pictures from practice.
