Phillip Island S5000: Golding wins opener

James Golding dominated the opening race of the second round of the Australian Drivers' Championship at Phillip Island.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver put on a clinic in the 15-lap opener, with a comfortable lights-to-flag win.

His only real challenge came right at start when a fast-starting Cooper Webster got a run to Turn 1 from the second row.

Track position proved critical, though, Golding able to close the door on both Webster and fellow front-row starter Joey Mawson.

The rest of the race then played out on Golding's terms, the gap back to Mawson as big as three seconds at times before being managed to 1.5s at the finish.

"Awesome start to the weekend," said Golding. "I just had to execute from pole. I'm so proud of the team. They put the effort it and it makes my job easier."

Mawson and Webster were second and third ahead of early series leader Tim Macrow.

Blake Purdie and series debutant Shae Davies were next followed by Adam Garwood.

Kaleb Ngatoa had a wild race, starting with an off a Southern Loop early in the race. The young Kiwi then survived an even bigger moment at the final corner late in the race when he ran wide at speed, which left him down in eighth.

Zane Goddard rounded our the nine-car field after an off-track excursion of his own at Southern Loop at the start of the race.

