Subscribe
Other open wheel
News

Koyama aims to use Macau outing to revive single-seater career

Miki Koyama says she is hoping to use her outing in this weekend’s Macau Grand Prix Formula 4 event to revitalise her single-seater career.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Published
Miki Koyama, Igor Fraga. #50 ANEST IWATA Racing RC F GT3

Ex-W Series racer and Toyota junior Koyama has been out of open-wheel cars since she won last year’s Formula Regional Japanese title.

This season, she was named as the third driver for the Arnage Racing Lexus GT300 team in SUPER GT alongside Igor Fraga and Yuga Furutani, albeit only making a single race outing at Fuji, while also participating in the one-make Toyota GR86/BRZ Cup.

However, late last month it was announced that Koyama will be racing on the famous streets of Macau in the F4 race that takes place a week before the main F3 event, with the support of Arnage title sponsor Anest Iwata.

The 26-year-old will be reunited with the Super License team that took her to the Formula Regional title last year, and had the opportunity to test the Tatuus F4-T421 at the Zhuzhou International Circuit in south-central China.

Koyama said she was able to re-acclimatise well during the test, although she admits her lack of Macau experience could count against her.

“I hadn’t driven the car before, so the goal was to prepare the seat and get used to the brakes to allow me to go into Macau feeling fully prepared,” she told Motorsport.com.

“Although the seat wasn’t perfect, the test itself was really good, and I was the fastest of the drivers present. Some drivers from Europe and teams were absent, so things could change when we get to Macau, but for the time being the feeling is really good. 

“But because I’ve never driven at Macau, when the walls come into play, I still don’t know how far I can push without hitting the guardrails!”

 

Koyama added that she is aiming to use her first outing in a single-seater in nearly a year as a springboard to make the step up to F3 in the future.

“I’m really happy to be back in a single seater, it’s the thing I want to do,” she said. 

“This time I’m doing Macau in an F4 car, but I really want to try driving in F3, so I want to use this opportunity to be able to step up to F3 in the future.”

Among Koyama’s rivals in the Macau F4 races will be Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad, Formula Regional European runner-up Martinius Stenshorne and F1 Academy racer Bianca Bustamante, who recently joined McLaren’s young driver scheme.

The eight-lap qualifying race takes place on Sunday morning ahead of the 12-lap main event, which begins at 1540 local time.

Follow the Macau F4 races with Motorsport.tv's Sunday livestream by clicking here.

shares
comments
Previous article SpeedSeries splits with TV boss
Jamie Klein
More from
Jamie Klein
Ferrari 296 GT3 set to join SUPER GT grid in 2024

Ferrari 296 GT3 set to join SUPER GT grid in 2024

Super GT

Ferrari 296 GT3 set to join SUPER GT grid in 2024 Ferrari 296 GT3 set to join SUPER GT grid in 2024

Super Formula's hopes of Suzuka F1 support race fading

Super Formula's hopes of Suzuka F1 support race fading

Super Formula

Super Formula's hopes of Suzuka F1 support race fading Super Formula's hopes of Suzuka F1 support race fading

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

More from
Miki Koyama
Why Koyama's history-making SUPER GT stint wasn't one to savour

Why Koyama's history-making SUPER GT stint wasn't one to savour

Super GT
Fuji II

Why Koyama's history-making SUPER GT stint wasn't one to savour Why Koyama's history-making SUPER GT stint wasn't one to savour

Miki Koyama: What's next for Japan's top female driver?

Miki Koyama: What's next for Japan's top female driver?

Super GT

Miki Koyama: What's next for Japan's top female driver? Miki Koyama: What's next for Japan's top female driver?

Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test

Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test

Super GT

Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test

Latest news

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Martin edges Marquez in first practice

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Martin edges Marquez in first practice

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Martin edges Marquez in first practice MotoGP Malaysian GP: Martin edges Marquez in first practice

Aprilia withdraws new MotoGP clutch system after rival complaint

Aprilia withdraws new MotoGP clutch system after rival complaint

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Aprilia withdraws new MotoGP clutch system after rival complaint Aprilia withdraws new MotoGP clutch system after rival complaint

Ferrari pays homage to its F1 US history with special Las Vegas livery

Ferrari pays homage to its F1 US history with special Las Vegas livery

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Ferrari pays homage to its F1 US history with special Las Vegas livery Ferrari pays homage to its F1 US history with special Las Vegas livery

Tony Stewart: Custer "doing the right things" to return to Cup

Tony Stewart: Custer "doing the right things" to return to Cup

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Phoenix II

Tony Stewart: Custer "doing the right things" to return to Cup Tony Stewart: Custer "doing the right things" to return to Cup

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe