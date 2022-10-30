Gold Coast S5000: Herne takes Tasman Series lead
Nathan Herne completed a clean sweep on the streets of Surfers Paradise to take an early lead in the S5000 Tasman Series.
Herne kicked off Sunday's action with a lights-to-flag win in the first of two races.
The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver and Race 1 winner broke away from rival Joey Mawson early in the race, his lead as much as three seconds at points of the 17-lap race.
In the end a controlled effort yielded a 1.7-second winning margin.
Ben Bargwanna ended up third after Jordan Boys, who was a comfortable third in yesterday's opener, ended up down an escape road and dropped back to seventh.
The big mover was Cooper Webster, who started at the back of the grid after missing yesterday's race due to a qualifying crash. He managed to work his way up to fourth ahead of Noah Sands and Jude Bargwanna.
There was controversy early in the final race of the weekend thanks to a fast-starting Mawson.
The two-time Gold Star winner got alongside Herne heading into the first chicane, but was then forced to cut the corner once there wasn't room for the pair to run side-by-side.
That left Mawson with the lead, however he was instructed by race control to hand it back to Herne on Lap 3.
The two leading cars then continued their tense weekend-long battle, Herne able to just keep Mawson at arm's length.
There was one scary moment for the leader when he got loose in the beach chicane, but Herne was able to recover, re-focus and secure a clean sweep.
Boys ended up third after getting by Ben Bargwanna during the race, while Sands and Webster staged an exciting battle for fifth place.
S5000 rookie Sands did well to get by Webster on Lap 5, capitalising on a mistake from Webster in the beach chicane to grab fifth at Turn 11.
Webster then fought back late in the race, sneaking back into fifth at Turn 12 with three laps to go.
The second and final round of the Tasman Series will take place on the streets of Adelaide on the first weekend of December.
Latest news
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Mexican GP to set new record
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, setting a new record of 14 Formula 1 victories in a season.
Team Goh announces split with Red Bull Junior Team
Team Goh has announced it has split from the Red Bull Junior Team following the conclusion of the 2022 Super Formula season.
Hamlin eliminated, but calls Chastain move "brilliant"
Denny Hamlin was eliminated because of it, but he couldn't help but be impressed by Ross Chastain's last-lap banzai move at Martinsville (V.A.) Speedway on Sunday.
BRT in the hunt for 26th Supercars entry
Blanchard Racing Team is positioning itself to expand to two cars, using the dormant 26th Supercars entry, in 2024.