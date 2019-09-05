Free, live TV coverage for S5000

The V8-powered open-wheeler series joins its Australian Racing Group stablemate TCR Australia with an SBS deal for its Sandown and The Bend rounds.

The two series will be shown together as part of a beefed up TV package, with races on both Saturdays and Sundays being broadcast live.

“Thanks to the support from SBS, we have had a fantastic start to the 2019 TCR Australia Series with fans enjoying every race live and in HD on SBS,” said ARG boss Matt Braid.

“The fact that SBS will now expand the live coverage further to include the new S5000 category only adds even more to what is the best live free-to-air coverage of any motorsport in the country.

“The TCR category has impressed fans with its close and highly competitive racing at each round so far, and we can’t wait to showcase the excitement and spectacle of S5000 as well in the upcoming broadcast.”

Motorsport.TV will also be streaming all of the S5000 and TCR Australia action from those two rounds live and free, all over the world.