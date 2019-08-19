Top events
Other open wheel / Special feature

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000

Aug 19, 2019, 10:38 PM

The new V8-powered S5000 series is bringing 'big banger' single-seater racing back to Australia in 2019 – and we've driven one.

Before Rubens Barrichello makes what promises to be a spectacular debut in the car, Motorsport.com was given exclusive access to the prototype S5000 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Can a journalist tame a 560-horsepower single-seater beast? Andrew van Leeuwen finds out.

Barrichello signs on for opening S5000 round

Barrichello signs on for opening S5000 round
