S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round
Other open wheel / Breaking news

New backing for S5000 points leader Randle

By:

Thomas Randle will carry the iconic colours of Castrol for the remainder of the 2021 S5000 season.

New backing for S5000 points leader Randle

Randle, who holds an 11-point series lead following the opener in Tasmania, will debut his new look at this weekend's second round at Phillip Island.

The deal will run for all three remaining rounds of the shortened 2021 schedule, ahead of a move to a 2021/2022 summer series.

“Castrol is such an iconic brand and I’m unbelievably proud to be part of the team this year,” said Randle.

“I’ve had the Castrol logo on several of my cars over the years and I’ve always enjoyed a great relationship with everyone there.

“It’s so cool to have them with me for S5000 this year. We are looking forward to a big season after a successful weekend in Symmons Plains. Hopefully, we can be in the championship picture come Sydney in May.”

This weekend's S5000 action at Phillip Island kicks off with a pair of practice sessions on Friday. There will then be a qualifying session and a pair of 14 laps on Saturday, followed by a 14-lap finale on Sunday.

You can watch all three races live and free on Motorsport.tv.

S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round

S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round
Series Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

New backing for S5000 points leader Randle
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

New backing for S5000 points leader Randle

S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 to race at Sandown Supercars round

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

