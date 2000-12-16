Drivers 2018

Global
Richard Verschoor
07
Netherlands

Richard Verschoor

Team: M2 Competition
Born: 2000-12-16 (age 17)
Nationality: Netherlands
Marcus Armstrong
09
New Zealand

Marcus Armstrong

Team: M2 Competition
Born: 2000-07-29 (age 17)
Nationality: New Zealand
Reid Harker
4
New Zealand

Reid Harker

Team: Giles Motorsport
Born: 1995-08-22 (age 22)
Nationality: New Zealand
Ryan Yardley
5
New Zealand

Ryan Yardley

Team: MTEC Motorsport
Born: 1998-07-07 (age 19)
Nationality: New Zealand
Taylor Cockerton
11
New Zealand

Taylor Cockerton

Team: MTEC Motorsport
Born: 1997-09-18 (age 20)
Nationality: New Zealand
James Pull
15
United Kingdom

James Pull

Team: M2 Competition
Born: 1999-10-05 (age 18)
Nationality: United Kingdom
Clement Novalak
17
United Kingdom

Clement Novalak

Team: Giles Motorsport
Born: 2000-12-23 (age 17)
Nationality: United Kingdom
Robert Shwartzman
35
Russia

Robert Shwartzman

Team: M2 Competition
Born: 1999-09-16 (age 18)
Nationality: Russia
Calvin Ming
44
Guyana

Calvin Ming

Team: Victory Motor Racing
Born: 1996-07-25 (age 21)
Nationality: Guyana
Charles Milesi
52
France

Charles Milesi

Team: MTEC Motorsport
Born: 2004-03-01 (age 14)
Nationality: France
Luiz Felipe Branquinho
55
Brazil

Luiz Felipe Branquinho

Team: Giles Motorsport
Born: Unknown
Nationality: Brazil
Juan Manuel Correa
68
United States

Juan Manuel Correa

Team: M2 Competition
Born: 1999-08-09 (age 18)
Nationality: United States
Brendon Leitch
86
New Zealand

Brendon Leitch

Team: Victory Motor Racing
Born: 1995-11-28 (age 22)
Nationality: New Zealand
