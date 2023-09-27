You can buy Toby Price's Finke truck
Toby Price has listed his three-time Finke Desert Race winning Trophy Truck up for the sale.
The two-time Dakar Rally winner has campaigned a TSCO-built Trophy Truck, dressed in custom Mitsubishi Triton panels, at the past three Finke Desert Races,
He's banked three wins on the bounce as well, becoming the first rider/driver to win the event on both two and four wheels.
The truck is currently listed on major Australian auto retail site carsales with a price of $620,000.
"Up for sale is Toby Price's very own custom-built race winning Trophy Truck," reads the listing.
"Originally built by TSCO Racing in the USA and freighted to Australia to race in the Finke Desert Race, the #487 won the race three times back-to-back in the Car Category, breaking Prologue and Race time records along the way at Australia's toughest off-road race.
"To be sold with one set of stripped custom panels, a Motorsport Australia log book, six tyres on truck, eight spare wheels and tyres, Albins gearbox, tailshafts (one new and two used), starter motor, steering box, various bolts and heims, air cleaner and lights.
"Serious enquiries only."
