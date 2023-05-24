Finke Desert Race gets final green light

There have been question marks hanging over the famous offroad event over the last two weeks following the outcome of a coronial inquest into the death of a spectator in 2021.

The results of the inquest left Motorsport Australia unwilling to issue a permit for the four-wheeled section unless significant safety measures were implemented.

Following much to-ing and fro-ing between the Finke organisers, the Northern Territory government and Motorsport Australia, the governing body have now formally issued a permit for the event – subject to a number of new measures.

They include a minimum spectator setback of 30 metres, supervised public viewing spots, and spectator exclusion zones where appropriate.

"The Finke Desert Race Committee has received confirmation that Motorsport Australia will issue a permit for the Auto (car) section of the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race," read a statement from the event.

"The Finke Desert Race Committee takes seriously the safety of spectators and competitors, and will implement a host of specific safety measures that will enhance the safety of all attendees at the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race.

"This means the spectator experience at the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race will be different to previous years. Specific safety measures that will be implemented at the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race include:

"A minimum spectator setback from the track of 30 metres. This renders some areas along the track that have traditionally been popular camping areas now off-limits. Landing zones over crests and rises along the track will have significant spectator setbacks;

"Supervised public view points throughout the track;

"Spectator exclusion zones/off-limit zones at high-risk corners throughout the track.

"Spectator safety marshals will be stationed along the length of the track to monitor spectators’ compliance with the new safety measures.

"Spectators have a significant role to play to ensure a smooth and safe running of the 2023 Tatts Finke Desert Race, and there will be a zero tolerance approach to spectators who fail to follow the new safety measures or instructions of marshals, officials, event staff and NT Police.

"The Finke Desert Race Committee once again thanks all competitors, crews, sponsors, volunteers, contractors and the Alice Springs community for their continued patience and support in the implementation of the new safety measures. The Finke Desert Race Committee would also like to commend the Northern Territory Government for its support of the event.

"The Finke Desert Race Committee looks forward to welcoming all attendees for a safe and successful running of the 47th Tatts Finke Desert Race, held from 9-12 June 2023 in Alice Springs."