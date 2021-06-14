Emergency services called to Finke incident

According to a statement from race organisers there was an incident 35 kilometres out of Alice Springs on the return run from Aputula.

"The event is aware of an incident approximately 35km down the track. Emergency services are on site attending to the scene," read the statement.

"Motorsport Australia and event organisers are working with emergency services to put in appropriate controls to manage the scene.

"We are working with relevant authorities to follow all procedures and NT Police will provide an update in due course."

In response to the situation the remainder of the event has been cancelled.

Toby Price had already been declared the winner of the Cars category in a historic result, while the Bikes front-runners had not yet made it back to Alice Springs.

The cancellation means David Walsh has claimed a second Finke Bikes title.

"Following an earlier incident, the Bike category return leg has been declared," confirmed an event spokesperson.

"Event organisers and emergency services are working with competitors and crews to return to Alice Springs safely.

"Bike category standing orders are as at Day 1."