Covers come off Price Baja truck
The covers have come off the Trophy Truck that Dakar winner Toby Price will campaign in North America this year.
Price will team up with fellow Australian Paul Weel for three-pronged Baja attack in a two-wheel-drive truck.
Their programme kicks off this week with the Vegas to Reno before they tackle the Baja 400 in September and then the jewel in the off-road racing crown, the Baja 1000 in November.
The Price/Weel entry, running under the Team Australia banner, will be backed by Quad Lock for the three events.
“Toby and I are very happy to have Quad Lock on board," said former Supercars racer Weel.
"To get the support of an Australian brand and to take on an international event with backing from an home-grown company is something we’re very proud of.
“We’re keen to get rolling at Vegas to Reno and show everyone what us Aussies are capable of."
Quad Lock co-founder Rob Ward added: "Quad Lock are proud to partner with Team Australia as they embark on some of the biggest off-road events in the world, including the Baja 1000.
“Quad Lock is an Aussie brand competing at a global level, the synergies with Team Australia were a great opportunity for Quad Lock to take up the naming rights sponsorship and grow awareness within the international off road scene."
The Vegas to Reno kicks off tomorrow.
