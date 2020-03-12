Top events
NHRA / Gainesville / Breaking news

NHRA postpones most of Gatornationals due to coronavirus

shares
comments
NHRA postpones most of Gatornationals due to coronavirus
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 6:27 PM

A large portion of this week’s third event in the 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series has been postponed to an as yet undetermined date as a result of the pandemic.

The sportsman categories in the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals will complete competition this weekend in Gainesville but without ticketed spectators.

However according to an NHRA statement, “In accordance with the recommendation of the Florida governor, NHRA officials are postponing … Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Mod, Factory Stock Showdown, Top Fuel Harley, Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car."

These categories will compete at a later date, still to be determined. Current tickets will be honored at the rescheduled event or ticketholders may opt to use their tickets as a credit toward the 2021 Gatornationals.

Regarding the remainder of the 24-event season, NHRA says it “will determine next steps for moving forward as additional information becomes available. We appreciate the patience of our competitors and fans.”

 

 

Johnson, Torrence, Enders win NHRA Arizona Nationals

Johnson, Torrence, Enders win NHRA Arizona Nationals
Series NHRA
Event Gainesville
Author David Malsher-Lopez

