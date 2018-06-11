Inaugural Virginia Nationals yields wins for C. Force, Torrence

Courtney Force extended her points lead at Virginia Motorsports Park’s NHRA Nationals as Steve Torrence, Tanner Gray and LE Tonglet conquered Top Fuel, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories.

FUNNY CAR

Force’s 4.039-second pass at 321.96 mph in her Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro SS was enough to take down her father, John Force, in the final round on Sunday.

“It was really exciting for us to be part of an all John Force Racing final, but to have my team tuning this car so well all weekend helped get us a win here,” Force said. “We just have to maintain our focus throughout the season and keep performing well as a driver as we prepare for the Countdown to the Championship.”

This marked the 50th time in the history of John Force Racing that two team cars faced off in the final. Courtney took down Jeff Diehl, Jim Campbell, and J.R. Todd on her road to victory.

TOP FUEL

Torrence powered to the win with a run of 3.812 at 322.96 in his Capco Contractors dragster to take down Doug Kalitta in the finals. The current points leader in the class notched his fourth victory of the year and the 20th of his career in his 200th race as a Top Fuel competitor.

“We didn’t qualify exactly where we wanted to, but at the end of the day we were in the right spot to win the race so I was proud of my team,” Torrence said. “This is one of the best racetracks I’ve ever been down because it’s so smooth, I really enjoyed coming back here where my Top Fuel career started.”

Torrence qualified sixth for the event and defeated Scott Palmer, Terry McMillen, and Antron Brown en route to victory.

Kalitta secured his second runner-up of the season and first since Charlotte, as he is still aiming for his first win since the season-opening Pomona event.

PRO STOCK

Gray was able to take down two-time champion Erica Enders in the final round for his seventh career victory and second of the season. His 6.595 at 208.81 in his Gray Motorsports Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro made him just the second Pro Stock competitor to reach the winner’s circle twice in 2018.

“Every time we match up with Erica it makes for some good racing, it’s a lot of fun getting to race the two-time champion,” Gray said. “It means a lot to get a win in my first time at the track, so it’s fun to get a win here in Virginia especially since it isn’t far from my home.”

He took down Kenny Delco, Vincent Nobile, and Drew Skillman to lock down the win.

Enders now has three runner-up finishes on the year to go along with a victory in Charlotte, as her four final rounds are the most in the class in 2018.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

Tonglet earned his first victory of the season in Pro Stock Motorcycle, his 6.841 at 196.76 on his Nitro Fish Racing Suzuki beating points leader Andrew Hines in the finals.

“Getting this win was huge, especially going against a Harley-Davidson bike because we know they are always going to be tough to beat,” Tonglet said. “Our bike is just flying and is fun to ride right now.”

After qualifying fifth, he bested John Hall, defending champion Eddie Krawiec, and No. 1 qualifier Hector Arana Jr. to notch the win.

Hines now has three runner-up appearances on the season, as he still chases his first win of the year.

Final finish order at Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Richie Crampton; 5. Terry McMillen; 6. Tony Schumacher; 7. Leah Pritchett; 8. Bill Litton; 9. Dom Lagana; 10. Scott Palmer; 11. Dan Mercier; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Mike Salinas; 14. Brittany Force; 15. Clay Millican.

Final: Steve Torrence, 3.812 seconds, 322.96 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 3.844 seconds, 309.56 mph.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Courtney Force; 2. John Force; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Jim Campbell; 7. Del Worsham; 8. Jonnie Lindberg; 9. Ron Capps; 10. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 11. Matt Hagan; 12. Robert Hight; 13. Shawn Langdon; 14. Jack Beckman; 15. Jeff Diehl; 16. Bob Tasca III.

Final: Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.039, 321.96 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.076, 307.65.

PRO STOCK: 1. Tanner Gray; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Chris McGaha; 4. Drew Skillman; 5. Vincent Nobile; 6. Greg Anderson; 7. Jeg Coughlin; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Alex Laughlin; 10. Val Smeland; 11. Buddy Perkinson; 12. John Gaydosh Jr; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Wally Stroupe; 15. Jason Line; 16. Tommy Lee.

Final: Tanner Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.595, 208.81 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.628, 208.46.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. LE Tonglet; 2. Andrew Hines; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Hector Arana Jr; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Jerry Savoie; 7. Scotty Pollacheck; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Steve Johnson; 10. Hector Arana; 11. Joey Gladstone; 12. John Hall; 13. Mark Paquette; 14. Jim Underdahl; 15. Cory Reed; 16. Kelly Clontz.

Final: LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.841, 196.76 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.848, 196.22.

Point standings after 10 of 24 events in the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series

Top Fuel: 1. Steve Torrence, 827; 2. Clay Millican, 719; 3. Doug Kalitta, 665; 4. Tony Schumacher, 641; 5. Leah Pritchett, 639; 6. Antron Brown, 530; 7. Terry McMillen, 521; 8. Brittany Force, 518; 9. Richie Crampton, 387; 10. Scott Palmer, 383.

Funny Car: 1. Courtney Force, 856; 2. Jack Beckman, 683; 3. Robert Hight, 665; 4. Matt Hagan, 633; 5. J.R. Todd, 615; 6. Ron Capps, 576; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., 554; 8. John Force, 468; 9. Shawn Langdon, 461; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 454.

Pro Stock: 1. Greg Anderson, 720; 2. Vincent Nobile, 703; 3. Tanner Gray, 693; 4. Erica Enders, 686; 5. Bo Butner, 610; 6. Chris McGaha, 605; 7. Drew Skillman, 601; 8. Deric Kramer, 592; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 546; 10. Jason Line, 532.

Pro Stock Motorcycle: 1. Andrew Hines, 454; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 401; 3. LE Tonglet, 367; 4. Scotty Pollacheck, 332; 5. Hector Arana Jr, 317; 6. Matt Smith, 314; 7. Jerry Savoie, 294; 8. Hector Arana, 223; 9. Cory Reed, 204; 10. Angie Smith, 200.