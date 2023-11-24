Behind the scenes at the RAC Rally - Day 1
This week marks the 20th edition of the Roger Albert Clark Rally. The RAC is a celebration of classic rally featuring cars of yesteryear competing across 350 miles of iconic stages in Wales, England and Scotland.
This year the rally has amassed a star-studded entry list including the likes of Oliver Solberg and five-time WRC rally winner Kris Meeke that has resulted in fans flocking to the stages.
Autosport has been invited to go behind the scenes at the RAC following former Formula 1 analyst Tony Jardine and co-driver Allan Harryman in his Autosport supported Chrysler Avenger, as they plan to tackle the five-day marathon rally. However, the brutal nature of the RAC Rally took its toll on poor Avenger on day one.
Osain Pryce, the 2022 British rally champion, ended Thursday with his Ford Escort Mk2 leading the rally by one second from Solberg (Escort Mk2) after seven stages.
Crews will complete a further seven stages on Friday including passes through former Wales Rally GB stages Hafren, Sweetlamb and Myherin.
Motorsport.com will be producing daily behind the scenes videos from the rally.
Latest news
What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice
Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice
Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.