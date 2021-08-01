Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
National News

Fundraising page launched after marshal's death at Brands Hatch

By:

A fundraising page has been set up to "raise money for the family and friends" of a marshal who died in a crash at Brands Hatch on Saturday.

Fundraising page launched after marshal's death at Brands Hatch

W Series title contender Alice Powell has set up the fundraising page, while tributes from across the motorsport community have flooded in.

The incident happened at a British Automobile Racing Club meeting, when two drivers made contact along the start-finish straight at the Kent circuit during the opening laps of the Classic Touring Car Racing Club's Pre 93 & Pre 03 Touring Car race.

One car was sent into the barrier on the outside of the circuit where it was launched into the air and collided with a marshal's post.

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was among a flurry to pay respect to the yet to be named marshal and posted on Instagram: "Devastated to hear of the passing of a marshal at Brands Hatch circuit yesterday. These volunteer marshals are what makes racing possible, they are our heroes. My heart is with his family."

Williams F1 driver George Russell took to Twitter to share his thoughts: "So saddened to hear that a volunteer marshal lost their life at Brands Hatch yesterday.

"These men and women give up their time to allow us to do what we love. We couldn’t do it without them. My thoughts are with their family, friends and fellow marshals today. Rest in peace."

Damon Hill, 1996 F1 champion, said: "Today's motorsport will be a tribute to all marshals, but especially those who have lost everything so we can race."

Read Also:

The race was immediately halted while emergency crews attended the scene, including the air ambulance while Kent Police confirmed they were called shortly before 3pm "following a collision involving a car and a person on foot".

BARC confirmed on Saturday evening that a marshal had died in the incident and that it was "now working with the national governing body, Motorsport UK, and the local police".

"On behalf of everyone connected with the BARC, we are devastated by loss of one of the amazing volunteer marshal community who do so much to enable the sport to take place," continued the statement.

"Our thoughts and best wishes are with the family and friends of all those involved."

The rest of the day's action was cancelled but racing on Sunday was expected to go ahead, while it is understood that the driver involved in the incident was taken to hospital with a broken leg.

shares
comments
Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

Previous article

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

2 h
2
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

14 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks

1 h
4
Formula 1

Why Hamilton's 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

16 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

1 d
Latest news
Fundraising page launched after marshal's death at Brands Hatch
NTNL

Fundraising page launched after marshal's death at Brands Hatch

1 h
Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
Video Inside
NTNL

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

14 h
The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent track day weapon
NTNL

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent track day weapon

Jul 22, 2021
10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Prime
NTNL

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Jul 7, 2021
The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Prime
NTNL

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Jul 7, 2021
More from
Stefan Mackley
Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
Video Inside
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

Red Bull junior Hauger moves to Prema for 2021 F3 campaign
FIA F3

Red Bull junior Hauger moves to Prema for 2021 F3 campaign

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime
General

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

Trending Today

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
Video Inside
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks

Why Hamilton's 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton's 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now

Crash question triggers Verstappen F1 press conference outburst
Formula 1 Formula 1

Crash question triggers Verstappen F1 press conference outburst

Latest news

Fundraising page launched after marshal's death at Brands Hatch
National National

Fundraising page launched after marshal's death at Brands Hatch

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
Video Inside
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent track day weapon
National National

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent track day weapon

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Prime
National National

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.