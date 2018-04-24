Tyler Dippel joins DGR-Crosley with eyes on K&N East title

Former NASCAR Next member Tyler Dippel will compete the remainder of K&N Pro Series East schedule with DGR-Crosley.

Dippel, 18, is not wasting anytime at his new home, as he will compete in the No. 54 Toyota beginning this weekend at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Va.

Dippel spent the past two seasons in the series with Rette Jones Racing but left the organization following the first race of the 2018 season. He is sixth in points after the season’s first two races with a pair of top-10 finishes.

“Tyler comes to us with a lot of experience in the K&N Series,” said DGR-Crosley president David Gilliland. “We’ve competed against him on a regular basis over the past two years.

“I’ve had the opportunity to watch him grow as a driver, and he’s shown how much potential he has behind the wheel. He has the talent and speed that we need.”

Dippel has made a total of 29 starts in K&N East, with one win, three top-five and 14 top-10 finishes. He has also made seven starts in ARCA, with a career-best third-place finish in 2017 at Springfield, Ill.

He is former member of the NASCAR Next program, an industry-wide initiative designed to showcase rising young stars in racing.

“I’m excited about this opportunity I have with DGR-Crosley. They bring fast cars to the race track week-in and week-out,” Dippel said. “They expect to win every time they race, and they put in the work to make that possible.

“I can't wait to unload at Langley and get behind the wheel of one of these Toyotas. We are setting our sights on a championship, and I have no doubt that we’ll be there in the end.”