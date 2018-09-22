Tyler Ankrum clinches K&N Pro Series East title at New Hampshire

Ankrum’s 13th-place finish Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway handed him the title regardless of his performance in the Oct. 5 season finale at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Brandon McReynolds won the race, holding off Derek Kraus in overtime for his first series victory.

“It’s been a really fun weekend,” said Ankrum. “We fought the balance all day, but overall it was an awesome race. I had a lot of fun out there knowing that every position mattered.

“My DGR-Crosley team helped keep me motivated and calm throughout the race. These guys work so hard, I just can’t say enough how proud I am of them and thankful for them. I’ve just had a blast with this team all year.

“I still haven’t wrapped my head around it, but it’s an awesome feeling. We’ve got one more to go at Dover and I can’t wait to get there, contend for the win and celebrate this championship with my guys.”

Tyler Ankrum Photo by: NASCAR Media

The 17-year-old, California-native clinched the championship behind the strength of four wins and 12 top-10 finishes in 13 races so far. Ankrum joined David Gilliland Racing at the start of 2018.

Ankrum is the fifth Toyota driver to win a K&N Pro Series East title, joining Ryan Truex (2009 and 2010), Max Gresham (2011), Kyle Larson (2012) and Harrison Burton (2017).