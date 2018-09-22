Tyler Ankrum clinches K&N Pro Series East title at New Hampshire
Toyota driver Tyler Ankrum clinched the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship with one race remaining in the season.
Ankrum’s 13th-place finish Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway handed him the title regardless of his performance in the Oct. 5 season finale at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.
Brandon McReynolds won the race, holding off Derek Kraus in overtime for his first series victory.
“It’s been a really fun weekend,” said Ankrum. “We fought the balance all day, but overall it was an awesome race. I had a lot of fun out there knowing that every position mattered.
“My DGR-Crosley team helped keep me motivated and calm throughout the race. These guys work so hard, I just can’t say enough how proud I am of them and thankful for them. I’ve just had a blast with this team all year.
“I still haven’t wrapped my head around it, but it’s an awesome feeling. We’ve got one more to go at Dover and I can’t wait to get there, contend for the win and celebrate this championship with my guys.”
Tyler Ankrum
Photo by: NASCAR Media
The 17-year-old, California-native clinched the championship behind the strength of four wins and 12 top-10 finishes in 13 races so far. Ankrum joined David Gilliland Racing at the start of 2018.
Ankrum is the fifth Toyota driver to win a K&N Pro Series East title, joining Ryan Truex (2009 and 2010), Max Gresham (2011), Kyle Larson (2012) and Harrison Burton (2017).
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR
|Author
|Jim Utter
|Article type
|Race report