NASCAR / Special feature

Cast of Netflix’s new sitcom race off using NASCAR Heat 5 video game

shares
comments
Cast of Netflix’s new sitcom race off using NASCAR Heat 5 video game

Netflix’s NASCAR-themed sitcom – The Crew – debuts this week, starring Kevin James (The King of Queens, Kevin Can Wait) as crew chief and Sarah Stiles (Billions).

Created by Jeff Lowell (The Ranch) the 10-episode series is based around a fictional NASCAR team – Bobby Spencer Racing – with Harry Potter actor Freddie Stroma playing driver Jake Martin.

The team is run by the character played by James, who will serve as the real-life Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Daytona Road Course Cup Series race.

To promote the new series, the cast – which also includes Dan Ahdoot, Jillian Mueller, Gary Anthony Williams and Paris Berelc – took to the racetrack themselves, virtually at least, playing NASCAR Heat 5 to see who would win The Crew Cup.

Check out the action below to see who won…

 
For more information on the NASCAR Heat 5 video game, head to www.nascarheat.com

Remembering Daytona 500 1981 - Petty's seventh heaven

