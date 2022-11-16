NASCAR launches new international division in Brazil
NASCAR is launching its fourth international division and its first in South America.
“NASCAR is an iconic American sport, and we are honored to join forces to create NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” said Carlos Col, General Partner, NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race. “GT Sprint Race has delivered exciting racing to fans since 2012 and this partnership will help take it to the next level with the introduction of more NASCAR-style racing, including future races on oval tracks. This is an historic day for motorsports in Brazil, and one that will benefit race fans across the country.”
GT Sprint Race was founded in 2012 by Thiago Marques, a former standout stock car driver in Brazil, with the goal of balancing high levels of competition, performance and safety. The 2022 schedule included 18 sprint races over nine weekends at road courses across Brazil, including Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos) in São Paulo. The 2023 schedule will be released at a future date.
Brazil’s strong motorsports culture has extended to NASCAR over the past 20 years. Three Brazilian-born drivers have competed in NASCAR in the United States – Christian Fittipaldi made 15 Cup Series starts in 2003, Nelson Piquet Jr. started 83 races across NASCAR’s three national series from 2010-16 winning three times, and Miguel Paludo has 81 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, including three this past season.
Through a partnership with Bandeirantes, all NASCAR Cup Series races, as well as select Xfinity and Truck Series races are shown on Band Sports in Brazil. NASCAR is currently broadcast in 195 countries and territories, reaching over 500 million households.
