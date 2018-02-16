NASCAR honors champions of diversity during ceremony

NASCAR held its 11th annual awards program that upholds industry commitment to diversity and inclusion.

NASCAR recognized leaders and participants in NASCAR diversity in a ceremony Thursday in Daytona Beach, Fla.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France recognized award winners during the program help prior to the running of the Can-Am Duels on Thursday night.

“The NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards offer an outstanding platform to recognize individuals and organizations whose significant contributions drive our efforts of inclusion and strengthen the future of our sport,” France said.

“Our commitment to diversity is part of our core values and it’s our sincere pleasure to recognize this year’s outstanding group of winners for their efforts and achievements.”

The NASCAR Drive Diversity Awards is the leading means to identify accomplishments in diversity and inclusion throughout the motorsports industry. The awards highlight exceptional accomplishments by drivers, motorsports professionals, industry facilities and organizations, as well as graduates of highly competitive programs, NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development and Pit Crew Development and the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program (NDIP).

Past notable awardees include Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers and NASCAR Drive for Diversity graduates Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

2018 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Award recipients included:

Cup series driver Joey Logano was recognized with the National Series Driver Award, given to a NASCAR national series driver who demonstrates leadership both on and off the racetrack while making contributions to the advancement of the sport.

NASCAR K&N Pro Series driver Jesse Iwuji was given the NASCAR Diverse Driver Award, awarded to a minority or female NASCAR development driver that exemplifies outstanding performance both on and off the race track in encouraging awareness and interaction with NASCAR and motorsports.

PEAK will be honored with the NASCAR Partner Award, presented to a company that demonstrates a commitment to NASCAR diversity and inclusion goals through its program support and engagement with NASCAR.

Pit crew member Kevin Richardson will receive the NASCAR Diverse Crew Member Award, given to a minority or woman crew member that inspires awareness of NASCAR through competitive performance and outreach activities.

Isabella Robusto, a member of the 2018 NASCAR Drive for Diversity driver class, received the NASCAR Young Racer Award. The award highlights a minority or female youth between the ages of 8- 15 years old that has partaken in some form of competitive racing and has overcome adversity in pursuit of his or her dream of participating in the motorsports industry.

Sam Belnavis was given with the NASCAR Industry Ambassador Award. The award honors a representative who displays a personal effort to incorporate multicultural initiatives as part of his/her job.

Precious Makuyana and Jorge Jones were presented with the NASCAR Diversity Intern Award. The award is given to students who have exhibited outstanding performance and leadership skills in academics as well as during their internship in the NASCAR Diversity Internship.

The Jason Taylor Foundation was awarded the NASCAR Institution Award. This award spotlights the organization that demonstrates a commitment to NASCAR diversity goals through their program support and engagement.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway won the NASCAR Track Award. The award is given to the track that demonstrates support of programming to engage with a multicultural fan base and identifies and activates programming with staff support and track assets.

Roush Fenway Racing was honored with the NASCAR Team Award, highlighting the team that engages drivers, OEMs and sponsors to effectively reach fans on and off the track in support of NASCAR’s diversity and inclusion goals.