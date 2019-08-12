Hailie Deegan joins DGR-Crosley for K&N East race at Bristol

The 18-year-old Toyota Racing Development driver will get behind the wheel of DGR-Crosley's No. 54 Toyota Camry for the BMS race with backing from iK9.

Deegan currently sits second in the K&N West division standings with two wins this season. Last year, her victory at Meridian Speedway in Idaho made her the K&N Series' first female race winner.

"It's awesome that we were able to work with DGR-Crosley on running the K&N East race at Bristol," said Deegan. "They have top notch equipment and people within their organization. Every weekend they are competing for wins and as a driver, that's all you want -- a chance to win."

She will compete as a teammate to Ty Gibbs and Tanner Gray in what will be her 13th career K&N East Series start.

"Bristol [Motor Speedway] is one of my favorite tracks and there’s just so much NASCAR history at that track," she added. "It's a tough track to figure out, but I feel like it really fits my driving style. The short track beating and banging always makes for an exciting race. The seat time and experience this weekend will help me be at the top of my game when I go back to race on the west coast."