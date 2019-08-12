Top events
NASCAR / Breaking news

Hailie Deegan joins DGR-Crosley for K&N East race at Bristol

shares
comments
Hailie Deegan joins DGR-Crosley for K&N East race at Bristol
By:
Aug 12, 2019, 3:37 PM

Hailie Deegan will be on double-duty this weekend, running the K&N East race on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway before heading to Evergreen Speedway for a West race on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Toyota Racing Development driver will get behind the wheel of DGR-Crosley's No. 54 Toyota Camry for the BMS race with backing from iK9.

Deegan currently sits second in the K&N West division standings with two wins this season. Last year, her victory at Meridian Speedway in Idaho made her the K&N Series' first female race winner.

"It's awesome that we were able to work with DGR-Crosley on running the K&N East race at Bristol," said Deegan. "They have top notch equipment and people within their organization. Every weekend they are competing for wins and as a driver, that's all you want -- a chance to win."

She will compete as a teammate to Ty Gibbs and Tanner Gray in what will be her 13th career K&N East Series start. 

"Bristol [Motor Speedway] is one of my favorite tracks and there’s just so much NASCAR history at that track," she added. "It's a tough track to figure out, but I feel like it really fits my driving style. The short track beating and banging always makes for an exciting race. The seat time and experience this weekend will help me be at the top of my game when I go back to race on the west coast."

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Truck
Drivers Hailie Deegan
Teams DGR - Crosley Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

