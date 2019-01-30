Sign in
NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR penalizes DGR-Crosley heavily for violating testing policy

NASCAR penalizes DGR-Crosley heavily for violating testing policy
NASCAR has levied a P6 penalty to DGR-Crosley Racing for violating the sport's pre-season testing policy.

David Gilliland, DGR-Crosley Toyota Tundra Crosley Brands / Frontline Enterprises / DGR CROSLEY
Tyler Ankrum
Ty Gibbs

The team, headed by David Gilliland and Bo LeMastus, competes in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series as well as the K&N Pro Series Series. They also take part in various ARCA events.

Ahead of the 2019 season, they conducted a private test with their K&N car at New Smyrna Speedway. But per the rule book, NASCAR prohibits private testing at sanctioned tracks that are part of the upcoming season's schedule and New Smyrna hosts the season-opener on February 10th.

As a result, the No. 17 team was penalized heavily for the violation with team owner David Gilliland docked 100 owner points, suspended from the first three events and fined $5,000. Driver Ty Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, has been docked 100 driver points and suspended from the first three events with a $5,000 fine as well.

Both have also been placed on probation until the completion of the calendar year.

But car chief Chad Walters was perhaps hit with perhaps the heaviest penalty. In addition to a $5,000 fine, he has been suspended indefinitely from NASCAR K&N Pro Series East competition.

DGR Crosley are the reigning K&N Pro Series East champions with driver Tyler Ankrum, who will compete with the team in the Truck Series in 2019

 

Marcus Smith: "Great racing" doesn't require schedule changes

Marcus Smith: "Great racing" doesn't require schedule changes
