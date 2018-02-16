Global
Can the Mercedes of NASCAR be stopped?

By: Tom Errington, Journalist
16/02/2018 12:05

The effort that went into Toyota's 2017 NASCAR challenger, not to mention its success, drew Formula 1 comparisons last season. Chevrolet's relying on its own new car to turn the tables in 2018.

As Chevrolet celebrated its 13th consecutive NASCAR manufacturers' title in 2015, Toyota was planning its own dominant streak. It was already working on the 2018 Camry for the road and the '17 NASCAR Cup series, but few predicted it would end up being accused of Formula 1 dominance by the end of the year.

During Chevrolet's stranglehold on the series, Toyota's debut season in 2007 was described as "humbling" by senior management. The nadir was only four cars qualifying for the Daytona 500 - it brought eight - and none finished higher than 22nd.

