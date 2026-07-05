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Race report
NASCAR

Andrew Jordan wins NASCAR Classic Race #2 as Kurt Busch podiums at Le Mans

The HSR NASCAR Classic continued on Sunday, with another thrilling race

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
NASCAR HSR Sunday

Race winner Andrew Jordan at Le Mans (via HSR)

After JC France's dramatic win in the first race of the weekend at the historic Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France, the NASCAR stock cars from across the decades were back on track on Sunday.

Driving the No. 15 PEAK Toyota Camry from 2013, Andrew Jordan rebounded after a heartbreaking loss in Race #1, where his car slowed to halt while leading on the final lap.

Driving the car Clint Bowyer once piloted for Michael Waltrip Racing, Jordan came back with a vengeance to win Race #2 as part of the HSR NASCAR Classic weekend at Le Mans.

Kurt Busch at Le Mans (via HSR)

Kurt Busch at Le Mans (via HSR)

He crossed the finish line 2.1 seconds ahead of Ryan Gemmell, who was driving a car straight out of the movie 'Talladega Nights.' His No. 55 Perrier Chevrolet Monte Carlo from 2002 was wrapped to look like the fictional Jean Girard's car from the film. He was the only driver to podium in both Race #1 and Race #2.

The fight for the final podium spot was thrilling, as Saturday winner France tried to hold off NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch. Exiting the final chicane, Busch cut under him, taking P3 by just 0.011s. He was driving the No. 1 Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro (2020) he once piloted for Chip Ganassi in the Cup Series.

Nigel Armstrong, who finished a close second on Saturday, rounded out the top five in the second race of the weekend, driving the No. 44 Menards Toyota Camry (2007) that Frank Kimmel once dominated ARCA with.

There wasn't near as much carnage and chaos in Race #2, with just one local yellow during the half-hour race. Here's the complete spotter's guide below:

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