Xfinity Series crew chief Daniel Johnson suspended by NASCAR
shares
comments
The crew chief of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Tommy Joe Martins has been suspended a race by NASCAR.
Daniel Johnson, the crew chief on Martins’ No. 44 Chevrolet, has been suspended from Thursday night’s Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway for a safety violation.
Around Lap 52 of 62 in Saturday’s inaugural series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the rear axle from Martins’ car dropped on the track and ended up leaving a trail of fluid that required extensive clean-up.
Martins was suspended under Safety Section 12.5.2.7.4e of the series rulebook: “Loss or separation of improperly installed rear axle.”
Martins finished 38th.
Next article
trending Today
Latest news
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR XFINITY
|Drivers
|Tommy Joe Martins
|Author
|Jim Utter
Xfinity Series crew chief Daniel Johnson suspended by NASCAR
shares
comments